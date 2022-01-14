Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono OST NKCTHI: Yes, You Saved The Day

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.

Chord Gitar Lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono OST NKCTHI: Yes, You Saved The Day
YouTube
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fine Today ini dirilis pada akhir tahun 2019, tepatnya pada tanggal 6 Desember 2019.

Fine Today merupakan salah satu soundtrack film Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini (NKCTHI).

Lagu ini diciptakan sendiri oleh Ardhito, ia melampiaskan rasa depresi yang pernah dialaminya di masa lalu.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono:


 C       B7      Em7  Am7

We will find the way

        D7         G      C

To be honest make no mistake

      B7     Em7  Am7

Sometimes i pray

         D7     E7      Am7  D

Tell me how to make you stay?


[Reff]

          F      C      Dm7    G      C

And you always going to be the one for me


         C       B7    Em7  Am7

Though we'll be fine today

         D7       G

Have a drink for the ol’ time

   C      B      Em7 Am7

Perfect time to say

         D7     E7    Am7 D

You are my happiness
 

[Reff]

          F       C     Dm7     G      C

And you always going to be the one for me

            C#dim          Dm7

There were times when it rains

           G7            Cmaj7 C

Just the thing, kept me sane

        C#dim      Dm7 F   Em7 E7  Am7 D

It's too much for a little time of fame

          F         C Dm7 G

But you saved the day

          F         C Dm7 G

Yes, you saved the day
 

[Reff]

       F     C      Dm7     G      C

You always going to be the one for me
 

[Musik]

          C#dim     Dm7

Where to find you again

            G7          Cmaj7 C

There's no one seems to care

         C#dim        Dm7 F  Em7  E7  Am7 D

It's too much for the average man to stay

          F         C Dm7 G

But you saved the day

          F          C Dm7 G

Yes, you saved the day
 

[Outro]

          F      C      Dm7     G      C

And you always going to be the one for me
 

Musik Video Fine Today' - Ardhito Pramono:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
