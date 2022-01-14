Chord Gitar Lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono OST NKCTHI: Yes, You Saved The Day

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono OST NKCTHI
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today dari Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Fine Today ini dirilis pada akhir tahun 2019, tepatnya pada tanggal 6 Desember 2019.
Fine Today merupakan salah satu soundtrack film Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini (NKCTHI).
Lagu ini diciptakan sendiri oleh Ardhito, ia melampiaskan rasa depresi yang pernah dialaminya di masa lalu.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fine Today - Ardhito Pramono:
C B7 Em7 Am7
We will find the way
D7 G C
To be honest make no mistake
B7 Em7 Am7
Sometimes i pray
D7 E7 Am7 D
Tell me how to make you stay?
[Reff]
F C Dm7 G C
And you always going to be the one for me
C B7 Em7 Am7
Though we'll be fine today
D7 G
Have a drink for the ol’ time
C B Em7 Am7
Perfect time to say
D7 E7 Am7 D
You are my happiness
[Reff]
F C Dm7 G C
And you always going to be the one for me
C#dim Dm7
There were times when it rains
G7 Cmaj7 C
Just the thing, kept me sane
C#dim Dm7 F Em7 E7 Am7 D
It's too much for a little time of fame
F C Dm7 G
But you saved the day
F C Dm7 G
Yes, you saved the day
[Reff]
F C Dm7 G C
You always going to be the one for me
[Musik]
C#dim Dm7
Where to find you again
G7 Cmaj7 C
There's no one seems to care
C#dim Dm7 F Em7 E7 Am7 D
It's too much for the average man to stay
F C Dm7 G
But you saved the day
F C Dm7 G
Yes, you saved the day
[Outro]
F C Dm7 G C
And you always going to be the one for me
Musik Video Fine Today' - Ardhito Pramono:
