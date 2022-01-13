Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono: There Is Bitter In Everyday
Bitterlove pertama kali dirilis oleh Ardhito Pramono pada 2017. Lagu bergenre jazz tersebut tergabung dalam album bertajuk Ardhito Pramono.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bitterlove yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Bitterlove pertama kali dirilis oleh Ardhito Pramono pada 2017.
Lagu bergenre jazz tersebut tergabung dalam album bertajuk Ardhito Pramono.
Seperti judulnya, lagu Bitterlove bercerita tentang pahit manis hubungan asmara.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono
[Verse 1]
C Cmaj7
There is bitter in everyday
C7
But then I feel it
F
That you would be the only one
Fm Em7 A7
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure
F G7
The sweetest love can be so hard to find
C Cmaj7
We'll be better in every way
C7 F
But then I would go to be in other space
Fm Em7 A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
F G7 C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood
[Chorus]
Bb C7 Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
Fm Bb Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
Dm G7 Em7 A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
F G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'd be together
[Verse 2]
C Cmaj7
We'll be mad in every way
C7 F
Then I remember, the store we went last september
Fm Em7 A7
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good
F G7 C
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made
[Chorus]
Bb C7 Fmaj7
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
Fm Bb Cmaj7
Is it to be, or it is not to be
Dm G7 Em7 A7
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
F G7
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be the time we'd be with together
[Verse 3]
C Cmaj7
We'll be better, in every way
C7 F
But then I would, go to be in other space
Fm Em7 A7
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
F G7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
Em7 A7
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
F G7 C
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood
G7 C
With a rainbow's mood
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bersama Bintang - Drive: Senja Kini Berganti Malam
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Ragu - Rizky Febian: Cukup Kau Di Sampingku, Berjalan Bersamaku, Pastikan Kau Bahagia
Baca juga: Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery: Oh, Baby I am a Wreck When Im Without You
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories
(Tribunnews.com)