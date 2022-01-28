Chord Dasar Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya: This Queen Don't Need A King

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord dasar lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty telah dirilis Daya 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya telah ditonton 49 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 717 ribu hingga saat ini, Jumat (28/1/2022).

Berikut chord dasar lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya:

[INTRO] D

[VERSE I]

D

Could dress up D To get love But guess what? G I'm never gonna be that girl Em Who's living in a Barbie world D Could wake up D And make up And play dumb G Pretending that I need a boy Em Who's gonna treat me like a toy [PRE-CHORUS] D I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things Like diamond rings G Em But I don't wanna be the puppet that you're playing on a string This queen don't need a king [CHORUS] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [INSTRUMENTAL] D [VERSE II] D Mr. Right could be nice for one night G But then he wanna take control Em And I would rather fly solo D Then Snow White D She did it right In her life G Had 7 men to do the chores Em 'Cause that's not what a lady's for [PRE-CHORUS] D The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity G And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet Em Call me HBIC [CHORUS] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [BRIDGE] D Sure, I'm a pretty girl D Up in a pretty world But they say pretty hurts G And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl Em Up in a pretty world But no, I won't sit still, look pretty [BRIDGE] D Sure, I'm a pretty girl D Up in a pretty world But they say pretty hurts G And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl Em Up in a pretty world But no, I won't sit still, look pretty [CHORUS I] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [CHORUS II] D Oh, I don't know what you've been told D But this gal right here's gonna rule the world G Em Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty D You get off on your 9 to 5 D Dream of picket fences and trophy wives G Em But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be D No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty [OUTRO] G Em Sit still, look pretty A D Sit still, look pretty G Em Sit still, look pretty A D Sit still, look pretty





