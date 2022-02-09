Chord Dasar Every Summertime - NIKI, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Summertime yang dipopulerkan NIKI.

Penyanyi bernama asli Nichole Zefanya itu merilis lagu ini sekitar Agustus 2021.

Hingga artikel ini tayang, video klip Every Summertime telah ditonton lebih dari 3,3 juta kali.

Selain itu, Every Summertime juga menjadi lagu populer di aplikasi TikTok, sebagai background song.

Chord Gitar Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro]

D C (2x)

[Verse 1]

D

Eighteen, we were undergrads

C

Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh

D

Outer Richmond in a taxi cab

C

You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's

G Em A D C

And oh, you said, "Baby, think?we're?movin'?too fast!"

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G Em G D D7

And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile)

G Bm G Em A A

And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while)

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Verse 2]

D

Twenty-five, man we're missin' church

C

Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work

D

Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt

C G Em

Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh

A D C

Yeah, you just always know what to say

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G Em G D D7

We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights)

G Bm G Em A A

Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I)

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Outro]

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F C (4x)

