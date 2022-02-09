Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline, Mudah Dimainkan dari C
Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline. Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013 lalu.
Penulis: Faisal Mohay
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013, lalu.
All I Want masuk dalam album In a Perfect World.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Kodaline:
[Intro]
| C | C | C | C |
[Verse 1]
C F C
All I want is nothing more
G/B Am
To hear you knocking at my door
F C
Cause' if I could see your face once more
F C
I could die a happy man I'm sure
C F C
When you said your last goodbye
G/B Am
I died a little bit inside
F C
I lay in tears in bed all night
F C G/B
Alone without you by my side
[Chorus]
Am
But if you loved me
F
Why'd' ya leave me
C
Take my body
G
Take my body
Am
All I want is
F
And all I need is
C
To find somebody
G
I'll find somebody
[Interlude]
C F C
Like youuu, ohhhh, oh
C G Am
ohhhhh, ohhhhh, oh
F C
youuuuuu
F C
Like youuuuuu
[Verse 2]
C F C
So you brought out the best of me,
G/B Am
A part of me I've never seen.
F C
You took my soul and wiped it clean.
F C G/B
Our love was made for movie screens.
[Chorus]
[Instrumental]
Dm G
Dm G G
[Bridge]
Am
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
F
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
C
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh
G
Oooohhh
Am
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
F
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
C
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh
G
Oooohhh
[Instrumental]
Am F C G
Am F C G
[Chorus]
Am
But if you loved me
F
Why'd' ya leave me
C
Take my body
G
Take my body
Am
All I want is
F
And all I need is
C
To find somebody
G
I'll find somebody
C F C
Like youuuuuuuohhhhhhh, ohhhhhhhh
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Every Summertime - NIKI, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan