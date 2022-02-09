Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline, Mudah Dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013, lalu.

All I Want masuk dalam album In a Perfect World.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Kodaline:

[Intro]

| C | C | C | C |

[Verse 1]

C F C

All I want is nothing more

G/B Am

To hear you knocking at my door

F C

Cause' if I could see your face once more

F C

I could die a happy man I'm sure

C F C

When you said your last goodbye

G/B Am

I died a little bit inside

F C

I lay in tears in bed all night

F C G/B

Alone without you by my side

[Chorus]

Am

But if you loved me

F

Why'd' ya leave me

C

Take my body

G

Take my body

Am

All I want is

F

And all I need is

C

To find somebody

G

I'll find somebody

[Interlude]

C F C

Like youuu, ohhhh, oh

C G Am

ohhhhh, ohhhhh, oh

F C

youuuuuu

F C

Like youuuuuu

[Verse 2]

C F C

So you brought out the best of me,

G/B Am

A part of me I've never seen.

F C

You took my soul and wiped it clean.

F C G/B

Our love was made for movie screens.

[Chorus]

[Instrumental]

Dm G

Dm G G

[Bridge]



Am

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

F

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

C

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh

G

Oooohhh

Am

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

F

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

C

Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh

G

Oooohhh

[Instrumental]

Am F C G

Am F C G

[Chorus]

Am

But if you loved me

F

Why'd' ya leave me

C

Take my body

G

Take my body

Am

All I want is

F

And all I need is

C

To find somebody

G

I'll find somebody

C F C

Like youuuuuuuohhhhhhh, ohhhhhhhh

