Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline, Mudah Dimainkan dari C

Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline. Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013 lalu.

Penulis: Faisal Mohay
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline, Mudah Dimainkan dari C
Tribunnews.com/Nurul Hanna
Kodaline - Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline. Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013 lalu. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu All I Want merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Kodaline.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2013, lalu.

All I Want masuk dalam album In a Perfect World.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Kodaline:

[Intro]

| C | C | C | C |

[Verse 1]

C           F      C
All I want is nothing more
                   G/B   Am
To hear you knocking at my door
         F                       C
Cause' if I could see your face once more
        F                C
I could die a happy man I'm sure

C              F       C
When you said your last goodbye
             G/B    Am
I died a little bit inside
F                      C
I lay in tears in bed all night
F                    C       G/B
Alone without you by my side

[Chorus]

         Am
But if you loved me
        F
Why'd' ya leave me
       C
Take my body
       G
Take my body

       Am
All I want is
        F
And all I need is
           C
To find somebody
             G
I'll find somebody

[Interlude]

    C     F      C
Like youuu, ohhhh, oh
C       G      Am
ohhhhh, ohhhhh, oh
F C
youuuuuu
F C
Like youuuuuu

[Verse 2]

     C              F      C
So you brought out the best of me,
               G/B      Am
A part of me I've never seen.
F                          C
You took my soul and wiped it clean.
F                           C     G/B
Our love was made for movie screens.

[Chorus]

[Instrumental]

Dm G
Dm G G

[Bridge]

 
            Am
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
              F
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
              C
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh
G
Oooohhh
            Am
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
              F
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh
              C
Oooohhh Woooo ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh ooohhh
G
Oooohhh

[Instrumental]

Am F C G
Am F C G

[Chorus]

         Am
But if you loved me
        F
Why'd' ya leave me
       C
Take my body
       G
Take my body

     Am
All I want is
        F
And all I need is
           C
To find somebody
            G
I'll find somebody
    C       F         C
Like youuuuuuuohhhhhhh, ohhhhhhhh

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Every Summertime - NIKI, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want
Chord Lagu All I Want
Chord All I Want
Lirik Lagu All I Want
chord All I Want - Kodaline
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan