Chord Gitar Lagu Thats Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR)

Inilah chord gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away dari Michael Learns To Rock.

Kunci gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away disajikan dengan mudah mulai dari kunci G.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang populer di zamannya dan dirilis pada 1995.

Chord Gitar Lagu That's Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock:

Intro : G

C D G

Am D

baby won't you tell me why

G

there is sadness in your eyes

Am B7 Em

I don't wanna say goodbye to you

Am D

love is one big illusion

I should try to forget

Am D G

but there is something left in my head

Am D

you're the one who set it up

G

now you're the one to make it stop

Am B7 Em

I'm the one who's feeling lost right now

Am D

now you want me to forget



every little thing you said

Am D G

but there is something left in my head

Chorus :

C

I won't forget

D G

the way you're kissing

Am

the feeling's so strong

D G

were lasting for so long

C

nut I'm not the man

D Em

your heart is missing

Am D G

that's why you go away I know

Am D

You were never satisfied

G

no matter how I tried

Am B7 Em

now you wanna say goodbye to me

Am D

love is one big illusion

I should try to forget

Am D G

but there is something left in my head

Kembali ke : Chorus

D# F

sitting here all alone

A#

is the middle of nowhere

Am D G

don't know which way to go

D# F

there ain't so much to say

A#

now between us

Am D

there ain't so much for you

Gm F Em Am7 F -Am

there ain't so much for me anymore

Int. : C D G Em Am D G

Kembali ke : Chorus

Am D G

that's why you go away I know

