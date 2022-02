Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Sam Smith: Cause You're All I Need

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Stay With Me merupakan singel dari Sam Smith.

Lagu yang dirilis tahun 2014 ini masuk dalam album In Lovely Hour.

Stay with Me - Sam Smith

[Intro]

Am7 F C

Am7 F C

[Verse 1]

Am7 F C

Guess it's true, I'm not good at a one-night stand

Am7 F C

But I still need love cause I'm just a man

Am7 F C

These nights never seem to go to plan

Am7 Gsus C

I don't want you to leave, will you hold my hand?

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

[Verse 2]

Am7 F C

Why am I so emotional?

Am7 F C

No it's not a good look, gain some self control

Am7 F C

And deep down I know this never works

Am7 Gsus C

But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

[Bridge]

Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

G Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

G#dim Am F C

Oh oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohhh

[Chorus]

Am F C

Won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

Am F C

Oh, won't you stay with me?

Am F C

Cause you're all I need

G Am F C

This ain't love it's clear to see

G#dim Am F C

But darling, stay with me

