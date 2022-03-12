Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Dasar dan Lirik Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales, Lagu Viral di TikTok
Meski hampir 6 tahun berlalu, lagu Pope Is A Rockstar kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok. Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pope Is A Rockstar.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dari Sales yang viral di TikTok dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dipopulerkan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat bernama Sales.
Pope Is A Rockstar pertama kali dirilis pada April 2016.
Meski hampir 6 tahun berlalu, lagu Pope Is A Rockstar kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales:
[Intro]
Em G C D
Em A D
[Verse 1]
A D Em
Now he wants to start talking.
Am C D B
"Go ahead, " when I'm walking.
Am C D Em
Face the lie that I'm hawking.
Am C D Bm
"No, don't wanna, won't happen."
[Chorus]
Am D G
N.C.
Pope is a rockstar.
Am D C
Em G
You take your clothes off.
Am Bm G
N.C. Am Bm Em
Heading for the last fight,
N.C. G C D Em
Before our worlds part.
[Verse 2]
Em C D
We can wait forever for the world to untrack
Em C D
We can wait forever for the worthwhile track
Am C D Em
And oh you want to start talking
C D G
Fall together, I'm walking.
Am C D Em
Face the lie that I'm hawking.
Am Bm
We can always fight.
[Chorus 2]
Am D G
N.C.
You can be the highlight.
C D C
N.C. Am Bm G
Pope is a rockstar.
N.C.
Hoping on a late night.
Am Bm Em
[Verse 3]
N.C.
C Bm E
How you wanna start talking?
C Dm
How you wanna start walking?
C G Em
We can make a landslide, dive-in.
C Am D Bm
We can let it all go, cave-in.
C D Em
(And) you wanna start talking
C D Bm
(And)You know what I'm walking
C B Em
(I was)Hoping and a hoping that I won't cry.
C Am D Bm C
Hoping and a hoping that I won't try. (Try)
[Outro]
Bm Em C (A) Bm C Bm Em Am
