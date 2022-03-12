Chord Gitar Dasar dan Lirik Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales, Lagu Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dari Sales yang viral di TikTok dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dipopulerkan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat bernama Sales.

Pope Is A Rockstar pertama kali dirilis pada April 2016.

Meski hampir 6 tahun berlalu, lagu Pope Is A Rockstar kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales:

[Intro]

Em G C D

Em A D

[Verse 1]

A D Em

Now he wants to start talking.

Am C D B

"Go ahead, " when I'm walking.

Am C D Em

Face the lie that I'm hawking.

Am C D Bm

"No, don't wanna, won't happen."

[Chorus]

Am D G

N.C.

Pope is a rockstar.

Am D C

Em G

You take your clothes off.

Am Bm G

N.C. Am Bm Em

Heading for the last fight,

N.C. G C D Em

Before our worlds part.

[Verse 2]

Em C D

We can wait forever for the world to untrack

Em C D

We can wait forever for the worthwhile track

Am C D Em

And oh you want to start talking

C D G

Fall together, I'm walking.

Am C D Em

Face the lie that I'm hawking.

Am Bm

We can always fight.

[Chorus 2]

Am D G

N.C.

You can be the highlight.

C D C

N.C. Am Bm G

Pope is a rockstar.

N.C.

Hoping on a late night.

Am Bm Em

[Verse 3]

N.C.

C Bm E

How you wanna start talking?

C Dm

How you wanna start walking?

C G Em

We can make a landslide, dive-in.

C Am D Bm

We can let it all go, cave-in.

C D Em

(And) you wanna start talking

C D Bm

(And)You know what I'm walking

C B Em

(I was)Hoping and a hoping that I won't cry.

C Am D Bm C

Hoping and a hoping that I won't try. (Try)

[Outro]

Bm Em C (A) Bm C Bm Em Am

