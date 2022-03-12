Chord Gitar Dasar dan Lirik Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales, Lagu Viral di TikTok

Breaking News:

Meski hampir 6 tahun berlalu, lagu Pope Is A Rockstar kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok. Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pope Is A Rockstar.

Pope is a rockstar, SALES
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dari Sales yang viral di TikTok dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Pope Is A Rockstar dipopulerkan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat bernama Sales.

Pope Is A Rockstar pertama kali dirilis pada April 2016.

Meski hampir 6 tahun berlalu, lagu Pope Is A Rockstar kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pope Is A Rockstar - Sales:

[Intro]

Em G C D

Em A D

[Verse 1]

A                     D  Em

Now he wants to start talking.

Am   C                D  B

"Go ahead, " when I'm walking.

Am                 C  D  Em

Face the lie that I'm hawking.

Am         C            D  Bm

"No, don't wanna, won't happen."

[Chorus]

Am  D G

N.C.

Pope is a rockstar.

Am  D C

Em            G

You take your clothes off.

Am  Bm G

N.C.                    Am  Bm Em

Heading for the last fight,

N.C.                    G  C D  Em

Before our worlds part.

[Verse 2]

Em                  C                  D

We can wait forever for the world to untrack

Em                          C          D

We can wait forever for the worthwhile track

    Am     C             D  Em

And oh you want to start talking

C                  D  G

Fall together, I'm walking.

Am      C             D  Em

Face the lie that I'm hawking.

Am               Bm

We can always fight.

[Chorus 2]

Am  D G

N.C.

You can be the highlight.

C  D C

N.C.           Am  Bm G

Pope is a rockstar.

N.C.

Hoping on a late night.

Am  Bm Em

[Verse 3]

N.C.

C                   Bm E

How you wanna start talking?

C                   Dm

How you wanna start walking?

 C                       G    Em

We can make a landslide, dive-in.

 C            Am      D    Bm

We can let it all go, cave-in.

 C                    D  Em

(And) you wanna start talking

 C                      D  Bm

(And)You know what I'm walking

       C                        B       Em

(I was)Hoping and a hoping that I won't cry.

C            Am          D       Bm     C

Hoping and a hoping that I won't try.  (Try)

[Outro]

Bm Em C (A) Bm   C   Bm  Em Am

