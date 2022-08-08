Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So Give Me Reason To Prove Me Wrong To Wash This Memory Clean

Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So give me reason to prove me wrong to wash this memory clean. Let the floods cross The distance in your eyes.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So Give Me Reason To Prove Me Wrong To Wash This Memory Clean
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So give me reason to prove me wrong to wash this memory clean. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu New Divide yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip New Divide di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Juni 2009.

Lagu New Divide merupakan single yang dirilis oleh Reprise Records.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park

Capo : fret ke 1

[Intro] Em G D A (4x)

    Em
I remembered black skies

    G              D     A
The lightning all around me

    Em
I remembered each flash

   G             D    A
As time began to blur

       Em
Like a startling sign

     G                D       A
That fate had finally found me

         C
And your voice was all I heard

       A
That I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

           Em
So give me reason

   Em
To prove me wrong

   D                A
To wash this memory clean

        Em
Let the floods cross

     G                D  G D
The distance in your eyes

        Em
Give me reason

   G 
To fill this hole

   D                A
Connect the space between

       C                                D
Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies

 D                   Em G D A
Across this new divide

          Em
There was nothing in sight

    G              D       A
But memories left abandoned

          Em
There was nowhere to hide

     G               D   A
The ashes fell like snow

        Em
And the ground caved in

  G                   D       A
Between where we were standing

         C
And your voice was all I heard

       A
That I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

           Em
So give me reason

   Em
To prove me wrong

   D                A
To wash this memory clean

        Em
Let the floods cross

    G                 D
The distance in your eyes

 G          D      Em
Across this new divide

         Em            G
In every loss in every lie

         D                A
In every truth that you deny

           Em                G
And each regret and each goodbye

         D                  A
Was a mistake too great to hide

         C
And your voice was all I heard

      A
But I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

           Em
So give me reason

   Em
To prove me wrong

   D                A
To wash this memory clean

        Em
Let the floods cross

    G                D  G
The distance in your eyes

D       Em
Give me reason

   G
To fill this hole

   D                  A
Connect the space between

       C                                D
Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies

 D                 Em G D
Across this new divide

 A                 Em G D
Across this new divide

 A                 Em G D A
Across this new divide

 A                 Em G D A Em
Across this new divide

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sang Dewi - Titi DJ: Walaupun Dirimu Tak Bersayap

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Berlayar Tak Bertepian - Ella: Ku Berlayar di Lautan Tidak Bertepian

Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Linkin Park
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
New Divide - Linkin Park
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan