Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So Give Me Reason To Prove Me Wrong To Wash This Memory Clean
Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So give me reason to prove me wrong to wash this memory clean. Let the floods cross The distance in your eyes.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu New Divide yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip New Divide di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Juni 2009.
Lagu New Divide merupakan single yang dirilis oleh Reprise Records.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park
Capo : fret ke 1
[Intro] Em G D A (4x)
Em
I remembered black skies
G D A
The lightning all around me
Em
I remembered each flash
G D A
As time began to blur
Em
Like a startling sign
G D A
That fate had finally found me
C
And your voice was all I heard
A
That I get what I deserve
[Reff:]
Em
So give me reason
Em
To prove me wrong
D A
To wash this memory clean
Em
Let the floods cross
G D G D
The distance in your eyes
Em
Give me reason
G
To fill this hole
D A
Connect the space between
C D
Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies
D Em G D A
Across this new divide
Em
There was nothing in sight
G D A
But memories left abandoned
Em
There was nowhere to hide
G D A
The ashes fell like snow
Em
And the ground caved in
G D A
Between where we were standing
C
And your voice was all I heard
A
That I get what I deserve
[Reff:]
Em
So give me reason
Em
To prove me wrong
D A
To wash this memory clean
Em
Let the floods cross
G D
The distance in your eyes
G D Em
Across this new divide
Em G
In every loss in every lie
D A
In every truth that you deny
Em G
And each regret and each goodbye
D A
Was a mistake too great to hide
C
And your voice was all I heard
A
But I get what I deserve
[Reff:]
Em
So give me reason
Em
To prove me wrong
D A
To wash this memory clean
Em
Let the floods cross
G D G
The distance in your eyes
D Em
Give me reason
G
To fill this hole
D A
Connect the space between
C D
Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies
D Em G D
Across this new divide
A Em G D
Across this new divide
A Em G D A
Across this new divide
A Em G D A Em
Across this new divide
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sang Dewi - Titi DJ: Walaupun Dirimu Tak Bersayap
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Berlayar Tak Bertepian - Ella: Ku Berlayar di Lautan Tidak Bertepian
Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya