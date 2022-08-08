Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park: So give me reason to prove me wrong to wash this memory clean.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu New Divide yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip New Divide di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Juni 2009.

Lagu New Divide merupakan single yang dirilis oleh Reprise Records.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar New Divide - Linkin Park

Capo : fret ke 1

[Intro] Em G D A (4x)

Em

I remembered black skies

G D A

The lightning all around me

Em

I remembered each flash

G D A

As time began to blur

Em

Like a startling sign

G D A

That fate had finally found me

C

And your voice was all I heard

A

That I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

Em

So give me reason

Em

To prove me wrong

D A

To wash this memory clean

Em

Let the floods cross

G D G D

The distance in your eyes

Em

Give me reason

G

To fill this hole

D A

Connect the space between

C D

Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies

D Em G D A

Across this new divide

Em

There was nothing in sight

G D A

But memories left abandoned

Em

There was nowhere to hide

G D A

The ashes fell like snow

Em

And the ground caved in

G D A

Between where we were standing

C

And your voice was all I heard

A

That I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

Em

So give me reason

Em

To prove me wrong

D A

To wash this memory clean

Em

Let the floods cross

G D

The distance in your eyes

G D Em

Across this new divide

Em G

In every loss in every lie

D A

In every truth that you deny

Em G

And each regret and each goodbye

D A

Was a mistake too great to hide

C

And your voice was all I heard

A

But I get what I deserve

[Reff:]

Em

So give me reason

Em

To prove me wrong

D A

To wash this memory clean

Em

Let the floods cross

G D G

The distance in your eyes

D Em

Give me reason

G

To fill this hole

D A

Connect the space between

C D

Let it be enough to reach the truth and lies

D Em G D

Across this new divide

A Em G D

Across this new divide

A Em G D A

Across this new divide

A Em G D A Em

Across this new divide

