Lirik dan Chord Lagu Birdy - Pamungkas: Birdy In My Heart, That Wants Flock it Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord lagu Birdy dari Pamungkas dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Birdy milik Pamungkas ini dirilis pada 27 Januari 2022.

Lagu terbarunya ini menjadi salah satu track dalam album keempat yang bertajuk "Birdy".

Dikutip dari sonora.id, pamungkas menyebut lagu Birdy ini bercerita tentang usaha buat bersabar dan menahan ego agar tidak mengganggu kesehariannya

Berikut lirik dan chord lagi Birdy milik Pamungkas:

[Intro]

E A

[Verse 1]

E

Birdy in my heart

A

That wants flock it back

E A

Maybe it's too noble, as your body double

G#m7 F#m7

We can't seem to be seen as a being or sad tambourine

G#m7 F#m7

Maybe it's for the best for everyone,

B

light's off, rest now

E

Yeah

A E A

(Yeah, yeah, ooh)

[Verse 2]

E

Are we on restart?

A

Yes, birdy in my heart

E A

That once died last summer, on the trip as a loner

G#m7 F#m7

As we light cigarretes blow all the smokes on fame and its soul

G#m7 F#m7

As a pop star we fall, very nearly ended it all

[Chorus]

B F#m7

I've got the whole world on my shoulders

B Fm#7

Things are different now I'm older

A G#m7

But I see them there; I know they wants to

F#m7 F#m7 G#m7 A

fuck me up

B F#m7

I've got the whole waves on my water

B F#m7

Got no time to run in cylinder

A G#m7

Birdy in my heart

F#m7

Why on earth are you seem so sad?

Take a little song

And dance along

And make it better

E A

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa, pa-pa-pa)

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 3]

E

Birdy in my heart

A

I was saying to him

E A

Everyone thinks they're nice and seem act like badass

G#m7 F#m7

Try to take control and shut a man with weaker hand

G#m7 F#m7

And we'll let them be that, but between us;, patient for now

[Bridge]

G#m7 F#m7

Birdy love me right

G#m7

Like you are my one only

F#m7 A

Like no one is around, yeah, shush

G#m7

Do it roughly smart

F#m7 G#m

The quietly and secretly

B

'Till we sleep together

E

Ooh-ooh-ooh, yeah-yeah

E

Before the world judge me again7

[Chorus]

B F#m7

I've got the whole world on my shoulders

B F#m7

Things are different now I'm older (Now Iam older)

A G#m7

But I see them there; I know they wants to

F#m7

fuck me up

B F#m7

I've got the whole waves on my water

(All the waves on a race right on my very

water)

B F#m7

Got no time to run in cylinder

A G#m7

Birdy in my heart

F#m7

Why on earth are you seem so mad?

Take a little song

And dance along

And make it better

E A

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa, pa-pa-pa)

Make it better

E A

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa, pa-pa-pa)

[Outro]

E

I've got the Birdy in me

A

He's not dead

E

You know the Birdy in me

A

That makes you sad

E A

So I tell the Birdy in me

F#m7 G#m7

Stay down

A B

Lay low

Not now

(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)