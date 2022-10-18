5 Lagu ABBA yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Take A Chance On Me hingga Dancing Queen

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - ABBA (Eybibi'e) merupakan supergroup musik dari Stockholm, Swedia.

ABBA terbentuk sejak 1971 lalu oleh Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog.

Nama ABBA sendiri merupakan akronim dari empat personilnya.

Selama berkarier, ABBA telah mengeluarkan sembilan album.

Terbaru, ABBA merilis "Voyage" di tahun 2021 lalu.

Nah, berikut ini lagu dari ABBA yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Take A Chance On Me - 231 juta

If you change your mind, I'm the first in line

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

If you need me, let me know, gonna be around

If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down

If you're all alone when the pretty birds have flown

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

Gonna do my very best and it ain't no lie

If you put me to the test, if you let me try

Take a chance on me

(That's all I ask of you honey)

Take a chance on me

We can go dancing, we can go walking, as long as we're together

Listen to some music, maybe just talking, get to know you better

'Cos you know I've got

So much that I wanna do, when I dream I'm alone with you

It's magic

You want me to leave it there, afraid of a love affair

But I think you know

That I can't let go

If you change your mind, I'm the first in line

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

If you need me, let me know, gonna be around

If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down

If you're all alone when the pretty birds have flown

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

Gonna do my very best and it ain't no lie

If you put me to the test, if you let me try

Take a chance on me

(Come on, give me a break will you?)

Take a chance on me

Oh you can take your time baby, I'm in no hurry, know I'm gonna get you

You don't wanna hurt me, baby don't worry, I ain't gonna let you

Let me tell you now

My love is strong enough to last when things are rough

It's magic

You say that I waste my time but I can't get you off my mind

No I can't let go

'Cos I love you so

If you change your mind, I'm the first in line

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

If you need me, let me know, gonna be around

If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down

If you're all alone when the pretty birds have flown

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

Gonna do my very best, baby can't you see

Gotta put me to the test, take a chance on me

(Take a chance, take a chance, take a chance on me)

Ba ba ba ba baa, ba ba ba ba baa

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

Gonna do my very best, baby can't you see

Gotta put me to the test, take a chance on me

(Take a chance, take a chance, take a chance on me)