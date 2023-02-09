Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain: You Should Know Me I Got It Good

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Got It Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Shania Twain.

Lagu Got It Good telah dirilis pada Jumat, 3 Februari 2023 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul Queen Of Me yang dirilis di waktu yang sama.

Lagu Got It Good menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mencoba memberikan semangat dan dukungannya untuk orang terkasih.

Lirik Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain:

I've got it good

Better than I thought I ever would

'Cause you gave me love

When I wasn't feeling strong enough

But you've been down lately

I got your back baby

I got it good (Got it good)

I got it good (Got it good)

I'm not letting go of your heart

You should know me, I got it good

Got it good, I got it good, got it good (I got it good)

I got it

You say you've been fine (Fine, fine)

But you're always biting your lips when you're lying

You're not alone (Alone, alone)

I know how it feels spinning out of control

I know you're down lately (I know, I know you're down)

I got your back baby

I got it good (I got it)

I got it good (Got it good)

I'm not letting go of your heart

You should know me I got it good (Of your heart)

I got it good, I got it (I got it good)

I got it

Oh, the heartaches

And the mistakes

I'll be there I understand, babe (I understand you)

Don't be afraid (Don't be afraid)

To give me, to give me your hand

I got it good (I got it)

I got it good (Got it good)

I'm not letting go of your heart

You should know me, I got it good

I got it good (I got it good)

I got it, I got it it good

Got it good

I'm not letting go of your heart

You should know I got it good (Not letting go)

I got it, I got it good

I got it (Oh, I got it good)

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain: