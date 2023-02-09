Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain: You Should Know Me I Got It Good

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Got It Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Shania Twain dan telah dirilis pada 3 Februari 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain: You Should Know Me I Got It Good
Youtube
Lagu Got It Good dinyanyikan oleh Shania Twain. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Got It Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Shania Twain.

Lagu Got It Good telah dirilis pada Jumat, 3 Februari 2023 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul Queen Of Me yang dirilis di waktu yang sama.

Lagu Got It Good menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mencoba memberikan semangat dan dukungannya untuk orang terkasih.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Giddy Up! - Shania Twain: Time to Make It Happеn

Lirik Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain:

I've got it good
Better than I thought I ever would
'Cause you gave me love
When I wasn't feeling strong enough

But you've been down lately
I got your back baby

I got it good (Got it good)
I got it good (Got it good)
I'm not letting go of your heart
You should know me, I got it good
Got it good, I got it good, got it good (I got it good)
I got it

You say you've been fine (Fine, fine)
But you're always biting your lips when you're lying
You're not alone (Alone, alone)
I know how it feels spinning out of control

I know you're down lately (I know, I know you're down)
I got your back baby

I got it good (I got it)
I got it good (Got it good)
I'm not letting go of your heart
You should know me I got it good (Of your heart)
I got it good, I got it (I got it good)
I got it

Oh, the heartaches
And the mistakes
I'll be there I understand, babe (I understand you)
Don't be afraid (Don't be afraid)
To give me, to give me your hand

I got it good (I got it)
I got it good (Got it good)
I'm not letting go of your heart
You should know me, I got it good
I got it good (I got it good)
I got it, I got it it good
Got it good

I'm not letting go of your heart
You should know I got it good (Not letting go)
I got it, I got it good
I got it (Oh, I got it good)

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Shania Twain
Lagu Got It Good - Shania Twain
Terjemahan Lirik
Baca Juga
    • Chord Gitar You're Still The One - Shania Twain: They Said I Bet They'll Never Make It

  • Tribun Shopping

    Tiga Produk Skincare Sea Buckthorn dari KLEVERU, Bikin Kulit Sehat dan Terawat

    Tiga Produk Skincare Sea Buckthorn dari KLEVERU, Bikin Kulit Sehat dan Terawat

    Hal Simpel Tapi Berpengaruh, Lakukan 5 Hal Ini Ketika Mengisi Daya Laptop

    Hal Simpel Tapi Berpengaruh, Lakukan 5 Hal Ini Ketika Mengisi Daya Laptop

    Manfaat Mandi Air Dingin di Pagi Hari untuk Kesehatan, Salah Satunya Meningkatkan Daya Tahan Tubuh

    Manfaat Mandi Air Dingin di Pagi Hari untuk Kesehatan, Salah Satunya Meningkatkan Daya Tahan Tubuh

    5 Rekomendasi Kompor 1 Tungku, Tunjang Masak Praktis di Dapur Mungil

    5 Rekomendasi Kompor 1 Tungku, Tunjang Masak Praktis di Dapur Mungil

    Review re.set The Skin 2 persen BHA Pore-refining Exfoliant, Ampuh Hempas Kulit Kusam

    Review re.set The Skin 2 persen BHA Pore-refining Exfoliant, Ampuh Hempas Kulit Kusam

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Souvenir Glory Hydration Tumbler Custom Promosi
    Souvenir Glory Hydration Tumbler Custom Promosi
    Rp26.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Agen Ahli Pasang Anti Petir Paket KURN R-85m Lengkap
    Agen Ahli Pasang Anti Petir Paket KURN R-85m Lengkap
    Rp8.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    APLIKASI KASIR TOKO PERAWANG DI SIAK
    APLIKASI KASIR TOKO PERAWANG DI SIAK
    Rp2.500.000
    Riau, Siak
    OLS EXFO ELS-50-23BL
    OLS EXFO ELS-50-23BL
    Rp27.450.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Terbukti ! Parfumn Ibadah Tahan Lama Wa 0813 2920 0823
    Terbukti ! Parfumn Ibadah Tahan Lama Wa 0813 2920 0823
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Tengah, Brebes
    RUMAH Limasan Dekat Kampus UMY
    RUMAH Limasan Dekat Kampus UMY
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    TANAH PEKARANGAN Utara Balong Waterpark
    TANAH PEKARANGAN Utara Balong Waterpark
    Rp688.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Buat Souvenir Bantal Tulang Murah
    Buat Souvenir Bantal Tulang Murah
    Rp26.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    RUMAH PALING LARIS HANYA 5 MENIT KE KELURAHAN BANGUNJIWO
    RUMAH PALING LARIS HANYA 5 MENIT KE KELURAHAN BANGUNJIWO
    Rp535.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Souvenir Gantungan Kunci Besi GK-006 Custom Logo Murah
    Souvenir Gantungan Kunci Besi GK-006 Custom Logo Murah
    Rp14.500
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    TANAH PEKARANGAN Di Lempongsari Palagan
    TANAH PEKARANGAN Di Lempongsari Palagan
    Rp682.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Bisa Gantung Baju Bahan Besi Malang
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Bisa Gantung Baju Bahan Besi Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TERBARU! RUMAH TERMURAH DI LOKASI PREMIUM DEKAT CANDI KALASAN
    TERBARU! RUMAH TERMURAH DI LOKASI PREMIUM DEKAT CANDI KALASAN
    Rp585.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Bangunan Bekas Hotel 50 Kamar di Buahbatu Kota Bandung Dekat Gerbang Tol Buahbatu
    Bangunan Bekas Hotel 50 Kamar di Buahbatu Kota Bandung Dekat Gerbang Tol Buahbatu
    Rp23 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    NEW RELEASE! RUMAH STRATEGIS 10 MENIT KE UMY JOGJA
    NEW RELEASE! RUMAH STRATEGIS 10 MENIT KE UMY JOGJA
    Rp489.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Tenda Terpal Bantuan Bencana Harga Termurah Kirim Se-Indonesia - Surabaya
    Tenda Terpal Bantuan Bencana Harga Termurah Kirim Se-Indonesia - Surabaya
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH Type 88 Utara SD Model Sleman
    RUMAH Type 88 Utara SD Model Sleman
    Rp650.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sedia Radio Ht Handy Talky Walkie Talkie WLN KD-C1 di Indragiri Hilir
    Sedia Radio Ht Handy Talky Walkie Talkie WLN KD-C1 di Indragiri Hilir
    Rp275.000
    Riau, Indragiri Hilir
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Bahan Besi 2 Pintu Anti Rayapdi Malang
    WA 0811-3788-288, Toko Lemari Pakaian Bahan Besi 2 Pintu Anti Rayapdi Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    RUMAH HOEK Type 85 Siap Huni
    RUMAH HOEK Type 85 Siap Huni
    Rp650.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan