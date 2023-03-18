Chord Gitar Redundant - Green Day: We're Living In Repetition

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Redundant yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Green Day.

Lagu Redundant dirilis pada tahun 1997 melalui label Reprise Records.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio kelima Green Day yang bertajuk Nimrod.

Redundant - Green Day

[Intro]

A A/G# A/G F#

Bm D A E

[Verse]

A D A D A

We're living in repetition,

A D E G

content in the same old shtick again!

A D A D A

Now the routine's turning to contention,

A D

like a production line going

E

over and over and over, roller coaster...

[Chorus]

A A/G#

NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,

A/G F#

I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT

Bm D

'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:

A E

I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Verse]

A D A D A

Choreographed and lack of passion,

A D E G

prototypes of what we were!

A D A D A

Went full circle 'til I'm nauseous.

A D

Taken for granted now

E

I waste it, faked it, ate it, now i hate it.

[Chorus]

A A/G#

NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,

A/G F#

I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT

Bm D

'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:

A E

I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Instrumental]

A D A D A

F# Bm E G

A D A D A

F# Bm E E

[Chorus]

A A/G#

NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,

A/G F#

I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT

Bm D

'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:

A E

I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Outro]

