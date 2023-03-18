Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Redundant - Green Day: We're Living In Repetition

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Redundant yang dipopulerkan oleh Green Day. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Redundant - Green Day: We're Living In Repetition
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Redundant yang dipopulerkan oleh Green Day. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Redundant yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Green Day.

Lagu Redundant dirilis pada tahun 1997 melalui label Reprise Records.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio kelima Green Day yang bertajuk Nimrod.

Redundant - Green Day

[Intro]
A A/G# A/G F#
Bm D A E

[Verse]
A                 D         A       D A
We're living in repetition,
A                     D                      E        G
content in the same old shtick again!
A                          D                     A        D A
Now the routine's turning to contention,
A                     D
like a production line going
E
over and over and over, roller coaster...

[Chorus]
            A                              A/G#
NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,
       A/G                                      F#
I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT
                  Bm                                D
'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:
                             A        E
I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Verse]
A               D                          A         D A
Choreographed and lack of passion,
A          D                      E         G
prototypes of what we were!
A               D                  A           D A
Went full circle 'til I'm nauseous.
A                    D
Taken for granted now
     E
I waste it, faked it, ate it, now i hate it.

[Chorus]
             A                             A/G#
NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,
        A/G                                        F#
I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT
                  Bm                                D
'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:
                              A          E
I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Instrumental]
A D A D A
F# Bm E G
A D A D A
F# Bm E E

[Chorus]
              A                              A/G#
NOW I CANNOT SPEAK, I LOST MY VOICE,
             A/G                                   F#
I'M SPEECHLESS AND REDUNDANT
                  Bm                               D
'CAUSE I LOVE YOU IS NOT ENOUGH:
                           A          E
I'M LOST FOR WORDS...

[Outro]

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Friend - Gracie Abrams: Killing Me a Little Bit

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You, I’m Sorry Milik Gracie Abrams

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Redundant
Green Day
Baca Juga
    • Chord Gitar Lagu Tak Di Tanganku - Juicy Luicy, Mawar de Jongh: Siapa yang Jadi Bahu Saat Kau Perlu

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Tips Meningkatkan Keamanan Perangkat Handphone Android, Hindarkan Pencurian Data Pribadi

    5 Tips Meningkatkan Keamanan Perangkat Handphone Android, Hindarkan Pencurian Data Pribadi

    Review HAN RIVER Vacuum Cleaner HRSDJ03, Robot Penyapu Cerdas dengan Daya Hisap Kuat

    Review HAN RIVER Vacuum Cleaner HRSDJ03, Robot Penyapu Cerdas dengan Daya Hisap Kuat

    5 Rekomendasi Sleeping Mask dari Local Brand, Bikin Tidur Malammu Rileks

    5 Rekomendasi Sleeping Mask dari Local Brand, Bikin Tidur Malammu Rileks

    5 Rekomendasi Cooling Pad Harga Rp 100 Ribuan, Murah Buat Cegah Overheating

    5 Rekomendasi Cooling Pad Harga Rp 100 Ribuan, Murah Buat Cegah Overheating

    Review SOMETHINC Bee Power Propolis and Manuka Honey Sleeping Mask, Lembapkan Wajah saat Tidur

    Review SOMETHINC Bee Power Propolis and Manuka Honey Sleeping Mask, Lembapkan Wajah saat Tidur

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH TERLARIS DAN TERMURAH MANGKU JALAN BIBIS BANGUNJIWO
    RUMAH TERLARIS DAN TERMURAH MANGKU JALAN BIBIS BANGUNJIWO
    Rp405.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    TERMURAH! RUMAH CANTIK HANYA 5 MENIT KE UMY JOGJA
    TERMURAH! RUMAH CANTIK HANYA 5 MENIT KE UMY JOGJA
    Rp518.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI HANYA 200 METER KE JALAN BIBIS BANGUNJIWO JOGJA
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI HANYA 200 METER KE JALAN BIBIS BANGUNJIWO JOGJA
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Strategis Di Antapani Jalan Pagaden Bandung 345
    Rumah Strategis Di Antapani Jalan Pagaden Bandung 345
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Supplier Madu Asli Andir Ciroyom Bandung Madu Kencono Termurah 0812-5936-3086
    Supplier Madu Asli Andir Ciroyom Bandung Madu Kencono Termurah 0812-5936-3086
    Rp27.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pati
    WA 0812-5241-6879 Produsen Tumpeng Nasi Kuning Terbaik di Kota Malang
    WA 0812-5241-6879 Produsen Tumpeng Nasi Kuning Terbaik di Kota Malang
    Rp10.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jasa Setrika Tugu Cimanggis Depok
    Jasa Setrika Tugu Cimanggis Depok
    Rp6.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Dijual Rumah Cantik dalam Cluster Garden Fiesta Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Cantik dalam Cluster Garden Fiesta Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Dijual Rumah Cluster Summer Festival Grand Wisata Bekasi Bebas Banjir - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Cluster Summer Festival Grand Wisata Bekasi Bebas Banjir - Bekasi
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Rumah Baru Brand New Full Furnished Cluster O2 Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Rumah Baru Brand New Full Furnished Cluster O2 Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Ruko Mitra Ramayana Bekasi Gandeng 3 Ruko di Duren Jaya - Bekasi Timur
    Ruko Mitra Ramayana Bekasi Gandeng 3 Ruko di Duren Jaya - Bekasi Timur
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Rumah Keren Di Sayap Jl. Ahmad Yani Kota Bandung 1991
    Rumah Keren Di Sayap Jl. Ahmad Yani Kota Bandung 1991
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    TANAH KAVLING MURAH, Hub. 082139934617, Tanah 95juta, Diamond City Juanda
    TANAH KAVLING MURAH, Hub. 082139934617, Tanah 95juta, Diamond City Juanda
    Rp95.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah Lama Semi Kantor Lokasi Strategis 807
    Rumah Lama Semi Kantor Lokasi Strategis 807
    Rp600.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Ruko 2 Lantai Siap Pakai Dekat Ujungberung Kota Bandung 245
    Ruko 2 Lantai Siap Pakai Dekat Ujungberung Kota Bandung 245
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI FREE BIAYA PAJAK DI PRAMBANAN KAWASAN RAMAI PENDUDUK
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI FREE BIAYA PAJAK DI PRAMBANAN KAWASAN RAMAI PENDUDUK
    Rp685.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    WA*O813*9112*5991, Pusat Batik Terbesar Di Kendal,
    WA*O813*9112*5991, Pusat Batik Terbesar Di Kendal,
    Rp32.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    Rumah Besar Siap Huni Di Riung Bandung 577
    Rumah Besar Siap Huni Di Riung Bandung 577
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    KOS EKSKLUSIF 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED DI MAGUWOHARJO
    KOS EKSKLUSIF 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED DI MAGUWOHARJO
    Rp2,3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Murah Siap Huni Di Cicalengka 1121
    Rumah Murah Siap Huni Di Cicalengka 1121
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan