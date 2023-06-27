Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan King of Hearts - Kim Petras: I'm Not Gonna Be The One That You Lean On

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh Kim Petras.

Lagu berjudul King Of Hearts baru saja dirilis pada 23 Juni 2023, lalu.

Lagu King Of Hearts masuk dalam album Kim Petras bertajuk ' Feed The Beast'.

Lirik Lagu King Of Hearts - Kim Petras.

I met you one night on the corner of a bad decision

When my eyes locked with yours it felt just like a fast collision

You roll your money up and you call that your true religion

Baby, I believed, thought there was only me

You know the walls, they talk but I just didn't want to listen

You got your girls lined up like you throwing a blind audition

I was dumb enough to let go of my intuition

I was on my knees, thought there was only me, yeah

Uh, you're gonna get what you deserve

Don't wanna hear another word

I'll never be the only girl, mmhm yeah

King of hearts

You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far

No one in the world could ever be enough for your love

Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

King of hearts

I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on

One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun

Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

Yeah, c'mon

Yeah, yeah

(Woo-Ah!)

Not gonna call you when I'm drunk

Not gonna send you pictures

Not gonna hold you when you come down

Baby boy, go figure

I'll fill your head up with the lines that you rehearsed forever

See your name, decline

You just waste my time

Ooh, you're gonna get what you deserve

Don't wanna hear another word

I'll never be the only girl, oh yeah

King of hearts

You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far

No one in the world could ever be enough for your love

Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

King of hearts

I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on

One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun

Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia King Of Hearts - Kim Petras

Aku bertemu denganmu suatu malam di sudut keputusan yang buruk

Saat mataku terkunci denganmu, rasanya seperti tabrakan cepat