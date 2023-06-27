Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan King of Hearts - Kim Petras: I'm Not Gonna Be The One That You Lean On
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Kim Petras.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh Kim Petras.
Lagu berjudul King Of Hearts baru saja dirilis pada 23 Juni 2023, lalu.
Lagu King Of Hearts masuk dalam album Kim Petras bertajuk ' Feed The Beast'.
Lirik Lagu King Of Hearts - Kim Petras.
I met you one night on the corner of a bad decision
When my eyes locked with yours it felt just like a fast collision
You roll your money up and you call that your true religion
Baby, I believed, thought there was only me
You know the walls, they talk but I just didn't want to listen
You got your girls lined up like you throwing a blind audition
I was dumb enough to let go of my intuition
I was on my knees, thought there was only me, yeah
Uh, you're gonna get what you deserve
Don't wanna hear another word
I'll never be the only girl, mmhm yeah
King of hearts
You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far
No one in the world could ever be enough for your love
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
King of hearts
I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on
One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
Yeah, c'mon
Yeah, yeah
(Woo-Ah!)
Not gonna call you when I'm drunk
Not gonna send you pictures
Not gonna hold you when you come down
Baby boy, go figure
I'll fill your head up with the lines that you rehearsed forever
See your name, decline
You just waste my time
Ooh, you're gonna get what you deserve
Don't wanna hear another word
I'll never be the only girl, oh yeah
King of hearts
You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far
No one in the world could ever be enough for your love
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
King of hearts
I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on
One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia King Of Hearts - Kim Petras
Aku bertemu denganmu suatu malam di sudut keputusan yang buruk
Saat mataku terkunci denganmu, rasanya seperti tabrakan cepat