Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan King of Hearts - Kim Petras: I'm Not Gonna Be The One That You Lean On

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Kim Petras.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan King of Hearts - Kim Petras: I'm Not Gonna Be The One That You Lean On
YouTube Kim Petras/Tangkapan Layar
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh Kim Petras. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu King Of Hearts yang dipopulerkan oleh Kim Petras.

Lagu berjudul King Of Hearts baru saja dirilis pada 23 Juni 2023, lalu.

Lagu King Of Hearts masuk dalam album Kim Petras bertajuk ' Feed The Beast'.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu King Of Hearts - Kim Petras.

I met you one night on the corner of a bad decision
When my eyes locked with yours it felt just like a fast collision
You roll your money up and you call that your true religion
Baby, I believed, thought there was only me
You know the walls, they talk but I just didn't want to listen
You got your girls lined up like you throwing a blind audition
I was dumb enough to let go of my intuition
I was on my knees, thought there was only me, yeah

Uh, you're gonna get what you deserve
Don't wanna hear another word
I'll never be the only girl, mmhm yeah

King of hearts
You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far
No one in the world could ever be enough for your love
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
King of hearts
I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on
One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

Yeah, c'mon
Yeah, yeah

(Woo-Ah!)

Not gonna call you when I'm drunk
Not gonna send you pictures
Not gonna hold you when you come down
Baby boy, go figure
I'll fill your head up with the lines that you rehearsed forever
See your name, decline
You just waste my time

Ooh, you're gonna get what you deserve
Don't wanna hear another word
I'll never be the only girl, oh yeah

King of hearts
You gon' keep on playin' 'til you go too far
No one in the world could ever be enough for your love
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)
King of hearts
I'm not gonna be the one that you lean on
One day you gon' wake up and you got no one, had your fun
Baby, you keep on playin', oh baby c'mon (Ha, ha)

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan We Found Love - Calvin Harris feat Rihanna: Love and Life I Will Divide

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia King Of Hearts - Kim Petras

Aku bertemu denganmu suatu malam di sudut keputusan yang buruk
Saat mataku terkunci denganmu, rasanya seperti tabrakan cepat

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan
King of Hearts
Kim Petras
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Cuci Sepatu Branded di Graha laras sentul |085890758688
    Cuci Sepatu Branded di Graha laras sentul |085890758688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Dijual Rumah Prada Permai (Area Madam Chang Darmo Permai) The EdGe - Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Prada Permai (Area Madam Chang Darmo Permai) The EdGe - Surabaya
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    sepatu puma viz runner
    sepatu puma viz runner
    Rp550.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Bintan
    Jual Rumah Second Siap Huni 5KT 4KM Semi Furnished di Kota Baru Parahyangan Bandung
    Jual Rumah Second Siap Huni 5KT 4KM Semi Furnished di Kota Baru Parahyangan Bandung
    Rp3,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Sepeda Statis Magnetik TL-8530 - Depok
    Sepeda Statis Magnetik TL-8530 - Depok
    Rp2.100.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jual Rumah Luas 545/285 Bonus AC di Kotabaru Parahyangan - Bandung Barat
    Jual Rumah Luas 545/285 Bonus AC di Kotabaru Parahyangan - Bandung Barat
    Rp8,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Cuci Karpet di Citra Sentul Raya |085890758688
    Cuci Karpet di Citra Sentul Raya |085890758688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah murah meriah Cilandak ilandak Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah murah meriah Cilandak ilandak Jakarta Selatan
    Rp7,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Grosir Sarung Wadimor Kepanjen
    Grosir Sarung Wadimor Kepanjen
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Toko Elektronik Antena TV Digital Murah Jasa Pasang Antena TV - Jakarta Barat
    Toko Elektronik Antena TV Digital Murah Jasa Pasang Antena TV - Jakarta Barat
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Untuk Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Jakarta Pusat
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Untuk Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Ahli Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Set Top Box Toko Pasang Antena Parabola Word Cup 2022 - Tangerang Selatan
    Ahli Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Set Top Box Toko Pasang Antena Parabola Word Cup 2022 - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    RUMAH MURAH DI KARANGPLOSO MALANG SKEMA BAYAR MUDAH
    RUMAH MURAH DI KARANGPLOSO MALANG SKEMA BAYAR MUDAH
    Rp375.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rumah Mojoklanggru Kidul Surabaya Pusat - The EdGe
    Rumah Mojoklanggru Kidul Surabaya Pusat - The EdGe
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Custom Tas Serut Ransel Untuk Souvenir
    Custom Tas Serut Ransel Untuk Souvenir
    Rp12.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    USB Flashdisk Metal Kunci Custom Logo FDMT15
    USB Flashdisk Metal Kunci Custom Logo FDMT15
    Rp29.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Dijual Rumah Komplek Bunyamin Permai II Lokasi Strategis - Banjarmasin
    Dijual Rumah Komplek Bunyamin Permai II Lokasi Strategis - Banjarmasin
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Tembung Pasar 10
    Tembung Pasar 10
    Rp800.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Deli Serdang
    Rubber Fender V 500 H L 1000, L 1500, L 2000, L 2500, L 3000 Termurah
    Rubber Fender V 500 H L 1000, L 1500, L 2000, L 2500, L 3000 Termurah
    Rp1.500.000
    Gorontalo, Gorontalo Utara
    Rumah Citraland Rafles Garden dengan Luas 450 m2
    Rumah Citraland Rafles Garden dengan Luas 450 m2
    Rp7,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan