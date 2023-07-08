Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez: I'm Not Perfect, But I'm Worth It

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez: I'm Not Perfect, But I'm Worth It
Rolling Stone
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Sam Smith - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.

Lagu berjudul Perfect dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lalu.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Im Not Here to Make Friends - Sam Smith: Im Just Being Honest, Baby

Lirik Lagu Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez

I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it

I'm not perfect, but I'm working on it

I go up, I go down, I go all the way around

I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it

I used to love the nightlife

Till the nightlife got too lonely

Might be time for the right guy

Got a feeling that it could be you

You like them crazy, do you?

I'm crazy through and through

I wear my flaws like jewellery

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Sam Smith
Jessie Reyez
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    MILIKI SEGERA RUMAH MINIMALIS MURAH 400 JUTAAN DI PINGGIR KOTA JOGJA
    MILIKI SEGERA RUMAH MINIMALIS MURAH 400 JUTAAN DI PINGGIR KOTA JOGJA
    Rp425.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Makam Lumajang
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Makam Lumajang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK HB 2.0 Skyactiv-G 2020
    MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK HB 2.0 Skyactiv-G 2020
    Rp467.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Gudang di Area Industri Jl Tenaga Blimbing, Jalan Poros Ramai
    Gudang di Area Industri Jl Tenaga Blimbing, Jalan Poros Ramai
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    MILIKI SEGERA RUMAH MINIMALIS 200 JUTAAN DI SEDAYU
    MILIKI SEGERA RUMAH MINIMALIS 200 JUTAAN DI SEDAYU
    Rp199.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Minimalis Bumi Emas Residence Sukun
    Rumah Minimalis Bumi Emas Residence Sukun
    Rp580.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    RUMAH CANTIK MINIMALIS 2 LANTAI DI PALAGAN AKSES MUDAH DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS SLEMAN
    RUMAH CANTIK MINIMALIS 2 LANTAI DI PALAGAN AKSES MUDAH DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS SLEMAN
    Rp1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Damper Shock Mobil Balance Anti Kaku dan Keras Solusi buat Shock Breaker Lebih Awet
    Damper Shock Mobil Balance Anti Kaku dan Keras Solusi buat Shock Breaker Lebih Awet
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    0813-2134-9398 Info Magang Smk Jogja, Tempat Magang Smk Lampung
    0813-2134-9398 Info Magang Smk Jogja, Tempat Magang Smk Lampung
    Rp500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Rp35.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Toko paving block Klojen
    Toko paving block Klojen
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah Subsidi Murah di Kemiling Kota
    Rumah Subsidi Murah di Kemiling Kota
    Rp190.000.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    tempat perbaikan resleting tas amanah terpercaya
    tempat perbaikan resleting tas amanah terpercaya
    Rp230.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Panel Lantai Citicon Jombang, 0811-323-7070 (TLP/WA)
    Panel Lantai Citicon Jombang, 0811-323-7070 (TLP/WA)
    Rp410.000
    Jawa Timur, Jombang
    Distributor Tunik dan Baju Gamis Terbaru Aliazara Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Tunik dan Baju Gamis Terbaru Aliazara Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp168.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Jasa Cetak Label Baju Woven Damask Mojokerto
    Jasa Cetak Label Baju Woven Damask Mojokerto
    Rp18.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Jl Kaliurang Km 6,5 Dekat Jl.Timor-timur Lt 432 m2 ld 22 m SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Jl Kaliurang Km 6,5 Dekat Jl.Timor-timur Lt 432 m2 ld 22 m SHM - Sleman
    Rp5.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Jogja 2 Lantai KSM Kuantan Square Mlati Eks BNI Life Siap Huni - Sleman
    Dijual Jogja 2 Lantai KSM Kuantan Square Mlati Eks BNI Life Siap Huni - Sleman
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan Perum The Paradise Palagan SHM Pekarangan Kosong Hook - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan Perum The Paradise Palagan SHM Pekarangan Kosong Hook - Sleman
    Rp3.700.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah 2 lantai JOGJA Perum Pesona Merapi (Merapi View) SHM Lt 460 m² - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah 2 lantai JOGJA Perum Pesona Merapi (Merapi View) SHM Lt 460 m² - Sleman
    Rp6,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan