Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez: I'm Not Perfect, But I'm Worth It
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.
Penulis:
Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Rolling Stone
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Sam Smith - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.
Lagu berjudul Perfect dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lalu.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Im Not Here to Make Friends - Sam Smith: Im Just Being Honest, Baby
Lirik Lagu Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez
I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it
I'm not perfect, but I'm working on it
I go up, I go down, I go all the way around
I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it
I used to love the nightlife
Till the nightlife got too lonely
Might be time for the right guy
Got a feeling that it could be you
You like them crazy, do you?
I'm crazy through and through
I wear my flaws like jewellery
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
BERITATERKAIT