Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez: I'm Not Perfect, But I'm Worth It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez.

Lagu berjudul Perfect dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lalu.

Lirik Lagu Perfect - Sam Smith feat Jessie Reyez

I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it

I'm not perfect, but I'm working on it

I go up, I go down, I go all the way around

I'm not perfect, but I'm worth it

I used to love the nightlife

Till the nightlife got too lonely

Might be time for the right guy

Got a feeling that it could be you

You like them crazy, do you?

I'm crazy through and through

I wear my flaws like jewellery