Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Lucky Ones yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik lagu Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey:

Let's get out of this town, baby, we're on fire

Everyone around here seems to be going down, down, down

If you stick with me, I can take you higher and higher

It feels like all of our friends are lost

Nobody's found, found, found

I got so scared, I thought no one could save me

You came along, scooped me up like a baby

Every now and then, the stars align

Boy and girl meet by the great design

Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?

Everybody told me love was blind

Then I saw your face and you blew my mind

Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Boy, get into my car, got a bad desire

You know that we'll never leave if we don't get out now, now, now

You're a careless con and you're a crazy liar, but baby

Nobody can compare to the way you get down, down, down

I tried so hard to act nice like a lady

You taught me that it was good to be crazy

Every now and then, the stars align

Boy and girl meet by the great design

Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?

Everybody told me love was blind

Then I saw your face and you blew my mind

Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Feels like, feels like, you know it feels like

Falling in love for the first time

Feels like, you know it feels like

Falling in love

Every now and then, the stars align

Boy and girl meet by the great design

Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?

Everybody told me love was blind

Then I saw your face and you blew my mind

Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey:

Mari kita keluar dari kota ini, sayang, kita terbakar

Semua orang di sekitar sini tampaknya turun, turun, turun

Jika kau tetap bersamaku, aku bisa membawamu lebih tinggi dan lebih tinggi

Rasanya semua teman kita hilang

Tidak ada yang ditemukan, ditemukan, ditemukan

Aku sangat takut, kupikir tidak ada yang bisa menyelamatkanku Kamu

datang, meraupku seperti bayi

Sesekali, bintang-bintang sejajar

Laki-laki dan perempuan bertemu dengan desain yang hebat

Mungkinkah kamu dan aku yang beruntung?

Semua orang bilang cinta itu buta

Lalu aku melihat wajahmu dan kau membuatku tercengang

Akhirnya, kau dan aku yang beruntung kali ini