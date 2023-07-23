Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Lucky Ones yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Lucky Ones yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Lucky Ones yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik lagu Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey:

Let's get out of this town, baby, we're on fire
Everyone around here seems to be going down, down, down
If you stick with me, I can take you higher and higher
It feels like all of our friends are lost
Nobody's found, found, found

I got so scared, I thought no one could save me
You came along, scooped me up like a baby

Every now and then, the stars align
Boy and girl meet by the great design
Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?
Everybody told me love was blind
Then I saw your face and you blew my mind
Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Boy, get into my car, got a bad desire
You know that we'll never leave if we don't get out now, now, now
You're a careless con and you're a crazy liar, but baby
Nobody can compare to the way you get down, down, down

I tried so hard to act nice like a lady
You taught me that it was good to be crazy

Every now and then, the stars align
Boy and girl meet by the great design
Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?
Everybody told me love was blind
Then I saw your face and you blew my mind
Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Feels like, feels like, you know it feels like
Falling in love for the first time
Feels like, you know it feels like
Falling in love

Every now and then, the stars align
Boy and girl meet by the great design
Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?
Everybody told me love was blind
Then I saw your face and you blew my mind
Finally, you and me are the lucky ones this time

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey:

Mari kita keluar dari kota ini, sayang, kita terbakar
Semua orang di sekitar sini tampaknya turun, turun, turun
Jika kau tetap bersamaku, aku bisa membawamu lebih tinggi dan lebih tinggi
Rasanya semua teman kita hilang
Tidak ada yang ditemukan, ditemukan, ditemukan

Aku sangat takut, kupikir tidak ada yang bisa menyelamatkanku Kamu
datang, meraupku seperti bayi

Sesekali, bintang-bintang sejajar
Laki-laki dan perempuan bertemu dengan desain yang hebat
Mungkinkah kamu dan aku yang beruntung?
Semua orang bilang cinta itu buta
Lalu aku melihat wajahmu dan kau membuatku tercengang
Akhirnya, kau dan aku yang beruntung kali ini

