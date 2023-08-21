Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' yang dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani
Tangkapan Layar Kanal YouTube Musik Video If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani
Musik Video If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' yang dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani.

Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani telah merilis lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' pada tahun 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang masih sayang dengan kekasihnya, namun sayangnya tidak bisa bersama karena keduanya tahu tidak bisa memenuhi ekspektasi satu sama lain.

Lagu ini juga merupakan curhatan Arash Buana.

Berikut Lirik Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:

Home by seeing you
Picturing where we end up to
I'm broke and hopeless too
Wishin' I could get back to you
I can't keep goin' on like this
Pretending that you're gone
But I don't know cuz all I know

I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone, yeah
If you could see me cryin' in my room

Hey, I missed you too
And just so you know
I still love you
And I don't even know if I'm alright
'Cause if I call we'd only end up in a fight
And I don't wanna keep on getting hurt
Still holding to your favorite little shirt

I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' in my room

And I don't know, where to go
How can I be fine with being alone?
I'm just scared, of losing you
I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room
Yeah, I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room

I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room

Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:

Pulang untuk melihatmu
Membayangkan hubungan kita berakhir
Aku menyerah dan putus asa juga
Berharap aku bisa kembali padamu
Aku tidak bisa terus seperti ini
Berpura-pura bahwa kamu pergi
Tapi aku tidak tahu karena semua yang aku tahu

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
If U Could See Me Crying In My Room
Arash Buana
Raissa Anggiani
YouTube
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Apartemen type Studio Cleon Park di Jakarta Garden City - Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Apartemen type Studio Cleon Park di Jakarta Garden City - Jakarta Timur
    Rp700.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah 2 Lantai Cluster Thames - Jakarta Timur jakarta Garden City
    Rumah 2 Lantai Cluster Thames - Jakarta Timur jakarta Garden City
    Rp65.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah sewa Siap Huni 2 Lantai Cluster Thames - Jakarta Timur
    Rumah sewa Siap Huni 2 Lantai Cluster Thames - Jakarta Timur
    Rp55.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Tali Lanyard id card name tag Ready Desain Karakter Monster
    Tali Lanyard id card name tag Ready Desain Karakter Monster
    Rp16.730
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Tanah Kavling Dalam Cluster di Jakarta Garden City - Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Tanah Kavling Dalam Cluster di Jakarta Garden City - Jakarta Timur
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Rumah Metland Grand Jura unit terbatas metland cakung - Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Rumah Metland Grand Jura unit terbatas metland cakung - Jakarta Timur
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Pakuan Regency Dramaga Bogor dekat IPB siap huni siap KPR
    Pakuan Regency Dramaga Bogor dekat IPB siap huni siap KPR
    Rp800.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Hunian terawat siap huni berjarak 4 menit dari Universitas Machung, Tidar
    Hunian terawat siap huni berjarak 4 menit dari Universitas Machung, Tidar
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Supplier Cat Untuk Genteng Cor Terbagus Di Kediri
    Supplier Cat Untuk Genteng Cor Terbagus Di Kediri
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    LENOVO THINKBOOK 14 G4
    LENOVO THINKBOOK 14 G4
    Rp13.500.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Rumah di Pondok Hijau Cluster Tulip Bandung
    Rumah di Pondok Hijau Cluster Tulip Bandung
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    USB Flashdisk Kartu Spesial Kemerdekaan 17 agustus Hut RI
    USB Flashdisk Kartu Spesial Kemerdekaan 17 agustus Hut RI
    Rp23.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Karet Fender tipe V 300 H L 2000 di Flores Termurah - Rubber Fender V 300 H di Flores Termurah
    Karet Fender tipe V 300 H L 2000 di Flores Termurah - Rubber Fender V 300 H di Flores Termurah
    Rp5.000.000
    NTT, Flores Timur
    Wisata Rafting di Jogja, Paket Arung Jeram Lengkap di Jogja
    Wisata Rafting di Jogja, Paket Arung Jeram Lengkap di Jogja
    Rp650.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Agen Beras Kabsah Sumenep
    Agen Beras Kabsah Sumenep
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Tangki IBC Bekas mampang prapatan Jakarta, Terbaik
    Tangki IBC Bekas mampang prapatan Jakarta, Terbaik
    Rp100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Distributor paving block untuk garasi Klojen
    Distributor paving block untuk garasi Klojen
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Distributor paving block ukuran besar Klojen
    Distributor paving block ukuran besar Klojen
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    RUMAH ELIT 2 LANTAI TERMURAH HANYA 100 METER DARI RINGROAD JOGJA
    RUMAH ELIT 2 LANTAI TERMURAH HANYA 100 METER DARI RINGROAD JOGJA
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Grand Eastern Park Sukolilo akses Merr Oerr Surabaya Free Biaya dekat Pakuwon City
    Rumah Grand Eastern Park Sukolilo akses Merr Oerr Surabaya Free Biaya dekat Pakuwon City
    Rp800.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan