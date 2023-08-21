Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' yang dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' yang dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani.
Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani telah merilis lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' pada tahun 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang masih sayang dengan kekasihnya, namun sayangnya tidak bisa bersama karena keduanya tahu tidak bisa memenuhi ekspektasi satu sama lain.
Lagu ini juga merupakan curhatan Arash Buana.
Berikut Lirik Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:
Home by seeing you
Picturing where we end up to
I'm broke and hopeless too
Wishin' I could get back to you
I can't keep goin' on like this
Pretending that you're gone
But I don't know cuz all I know
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone, yeah
If you could see me cryin' in my room
Hey, I missed you too
And just so you know
I still love you
And I don't even know if I'm alright
'Cause if I call we'd only end up in a fight
And I don't wanna keep on getting hurt
Still holding to your favorite little shirt
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' in my room
And I don't know, where to go
How can I be fine with being alone?
I'm just scared, of losing you
I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room
Yeah, I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room
I'll be here waiting you to come
And bring me right back home
I'm caught up with these memories
Just by sitting here alone
If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine
It's clear where this is goin'
I'll keep missing you alone
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
If you could see me cryin' my room
Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:
Pulang untuk melihatmu
Membayangkan hubungan kita berakhir
Aku menyerah dan putus asa juga
Berharap aku bisa kembali padamu
Aku tidak bisa terus seperti ini
Berpura-pura bahwa kamu pergi
Tapi aku tidak tahu karena semua yang aku tahu