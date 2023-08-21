Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room - Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' yang dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani.

Arash Buana dan Raissa Anggiani telah merilis lagu 'If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room' pada tahun 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang masih sayang dengan kekasihnya, namun sayangnya tidak bisa bersama karena keduanya tahu tidak bisa memenuhi ekspektasi satu sama lain.

Lagu ini juga merupakan curhatan Arash Buana.

Berikut Lirik Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:

Home by seeing you

Picturing where we end up to

I'm broke and hopeless too

Wishin' I could get back to you

I can't keep goin' on like this

Pretending that you're gone

But I don't know cuz all I know

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone, yeah

If you could see me cryin' in my room

Hey, I missed you too

And just so you know

I still love you

And I don't even know if I'm alright

'Cause if I call we'd only end up in a fight

And I don't wanna keep on getting hurt

Still holding to your favorite little shirt

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone

If you could see me cryin' in my room

And I don't know, where to go

How can I be fine with being alone?

I'm just scared, of losing you

I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room

Yeah, I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

Terjemahan Lagu If U Could See Me Cryin' In My Room yang Dinyanyikan oleh Arash Buana & Raissa Anggiani:

Pulang untuk melihatmu

Membayangkan hubungan kita berakhir

Aku menyerah dan putus asa juga

Berharap aku bisa kembali padamu

Aku tidak bisa terus seperti ini

Berpura-pura bahwa kamu pergi

Tapi aku tidak tahu karena semua yang aku tahu