Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Single Soon - Selena Gomez: I'ma Date Who I Wanna

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang lagu terbaru dari Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Single Soon - Selena Gomez: I'ma Date Who I Wanna
Tangkap Layar YT Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez dalam video musik Single Soon. - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang lagu terbaru dari Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang lagu terbaru dari Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon.

Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]
Should I do it on the phone?
Should I leave a little note
In the pocket of his coat?
Yeah
Maybe I'll just disappear
I don't wanna see a tear
And the weekend's almost here

[Chorus]
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Verse 2]
I know I'm a little high maintenance
But I'm worth a try
Might not give a reason why
Oh well
We both had a lot of fun
Time to find another one
Blame it all on feelin' young

[Chorus]
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Bridge]
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon

[Chorus]
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon

[Outro]
Well, who's next

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lirik Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]
Haruskah saya melakukannya melalui telepon?
Haruskah saya meninggalkan catatan kecil
Di saku mantelnya?
Ya
Mungkin aku akan menghilang begitu saja
Aku tidak ingin melihat air mata
Dan akhir pekan hampir tiba

