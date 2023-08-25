Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Single Soon - Selena Gomez: I'ma Date Who I Wanna

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang lagu terbaru dari Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon.

Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]

Should I do it on the phone?

Should I leave a little note

In the pocket of his coat?

Yeah

Maybe I'll just disappear

I don't wanna see a tear

And the weekend's almost here

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Berjudul Im Sorry We Lied - Selena Gomez dan Zayn, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

[Chorus]

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Verse 2]

I know I'm a little high maintenance

But I'm worth a try

Might not give a reason why

Oh well

We both had a lot of fun

Time to find another one

Blame it all on feelin' young

[Chorus]

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Bridge]

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

[Chorus]

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Post-Chorus]

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

[Outro]

Well, who's next

Baca juga: Selena Gomez Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-31, Tulis Pesan kepada Penggemar tentang Kesehatan Mental

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Ring - Selena Gomez: Wrapped Round My Finger Like a Ring

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lirik Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]

Haruskah saya melakukannya melalui telepon?

Haruskah saya meninggalkan catatan kecil

Di saku mantelnya?

Ya

Mungkin aku akan menghilang begitu saja

Aku tidak ingin melihat air mata

Dan akhir pekan hampir tiba