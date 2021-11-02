Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: I Guarantee, It's Your Destiny
Chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me oleh John Mayer dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dinyanyikan oleh John Mayer.
Pertama kali dirilis pada 2017 lalu, lagu ini masuk dalam daftar album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.
Kini lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i guarantee, it's your destiny.
Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:
[Intro] [Whistle]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7
[Verse 1]
G G/F# G7 G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs
C Cm7
Fiery raining meteors
Em A
It all ends unfortunately
[Chorus]
C G
But you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I'll guarantee, just wait and see
[Verse 2]
G G/F# G7 G/E
Parts of me were made by you
C Cm7
And planets keep their distance too
Em A
The moon's got a grip on the sea
C G
And you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny
[Verse 3]
G G/F# G7 G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes
C Cm7
And love's an honest one to make
Em A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree
[Chorus]
C G
And you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I guarantee, it's just meant to be
[Instrumental]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7
[Verse 4]
G G/F# G7 G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews
C Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you
Em A
I'll keep my word and my seat
[Chorus 1]
C G
But you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I'll guarantee, just wait and see
[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung dari Kunci C: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im Not The Only One - Sam Smith: But When You Call Me Baby
(Tribunnews.com)
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Youre Gonna Live Forever in Me -
Youre Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer
John Mayer
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan
|2. Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung dari Kunci C: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I'm Not The Only One - Sam Smith: But When You Call Me Baby
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji, Viral di TikTok: I'll Give You Something So Real
|5. Lirik dan Chord Gitar Mendung Tanpo Udan - Ndarboy Genk: Mendung Tanpo Udan Ketemu Lan Kelangan