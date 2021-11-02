Chord Gitar Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: I Guarantee, It's Your Destiny

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dinyanyikan oleh John Mayer.

Pertama kali dirilis pada 2017 lalu, lagu ini masuk dalam daftar album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.

Kini lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i guarantee, it's your destiny.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

G G/F# G7 G/E

A great big bang and dinosaurs

C Cm7

Fiery raining meteors

Em A

It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Verse 2]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Parts of me were made by you

C Cm7

And planets keep their distance too

Em A

The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Life is full of sweet mistakes

C Cm7

And love's an honest one to make

Em A

Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

G G/F# G7 G/E

And when the pastor asks the pews

C Cdim7

From reasons he can't marry you

Em A

I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]

D D7

D D7

D D7

