Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: I Guarantee, It's Your Destiny

Chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me oleh John Mayer dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: I Guarantee, It's Your Destiny
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me oleh John Mayer dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me dinyanyikan oleh John Mayer.

Pertama kali dirilis pada 2017 lalu, lagu ini masuk dalam daftar album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.

Kini lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i guarantee, it's your destiny.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

    G   G/F#                         G7  G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs
  C                    Cm7
Fiery raining meteors
     Em                     A
It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]

          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
               Am  Am7                       D D7
I'll guarantee,        just wait and see

[Verse 2]

     G    G/F#        G7           G/E
Parts of me were made by you
          C                         Cm7
And planets keep their distance too
             Em                               A
The moon's got a grip on the sea

 
[Chorus]

          C                                        G
And you're gonna live forever in me
         Am Am7                 D    D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]

   G     G/F#     G7     G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes
          C                        Cm7
And love's an honest one to make
      Em                                A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

           C                                     G
And you're gonna live forever in me
          Am Am7                           D  D7
I guarantee,      it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

           G             G/F#        G7      G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews
            C                      Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you
    Em                               A
I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
            Am Am7                     D    D7
I'll guarantee,     just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pingal - Ngatmombilung dari Kunci C: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im Not The Only One - Sam Smith: But When You Call Me Baby

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Youre Gonna Live Forever in Me -
Youre Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer
John Mayer
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan