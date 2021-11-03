Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Penyanyi Adele tampil di gelaran Grammy Awards 2017 di Staples Center, California, AS, Senin (13/2/2017) pagi WIB.| Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me dari Adele dalam artikel ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me dari Adele dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Easy On Me dinyanyikan oleh Adele dan dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021, silam.

Easy On Me akan tergabung dalam album terbarunya, bertajuk 30 yang bakal dirilis pada 19 November 2021 mendatang.

Berikut lirik dan kunci gitar Easy On Me - Adele

[Verse 1]

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Verse 2]

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Bridge]

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show



[Outro]

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

(Tribunnews.com)