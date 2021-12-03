Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Last Christmas - Wham!: Kunci Dimulai di C

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dibawakan oleh Wham!.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Last Christmas - Wham!: Kunci Dimulai di C
epicrights.com
Wham! - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dibawakan oleh Wham!. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dibawakan duo grup bernama Wham!.

Last Christmas merupakan salah satu lagu yang berada pada album terakhir Wham! bertajuk Music From The Edge of Heaven.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1986 dan menjadi soundtrack dari film yang berjudul sama dan disutradarai oleh Paul Freig.

Selain itu ada pula video klip yang telah diunggah di YouTube sejak 12 tahun lalu dan telah ditonton sebanyak 641 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Last Christmas - Wham!

[Intro]

C Am Dm G

[Chorus] (x2)

C

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

            Am

But the very next day you gave it away

Dm

This year, to save me from tears

     G

I'll give it to someone special

[Break]

C Am Dm G

[Verse 1]

C

Once bitten and twice shy

Am

I keep my distance but you still catch my eye

Dm

Tell me baby, do you recognise me?

G

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

[Verse 2]

C

(Merry Christmas) I wrapped it up and sent it

Am

With a note saying "I love you", I meant it

Dm

Now I know what a fool I've been

                G

But if you kissed me now I know you'd fool me again

[Chorus] (x2)

C

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

             Am

But the very next day you gave it away

Dm

This year, to save me from tears

     G

I'll give it to someone special

[Verse 3]

C

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

Am

I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice

Dm

My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

G

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

[Verse 4]

C

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

Am

A man under cover but you tore me apart

Dm

Now I've found a real love (now I've found)

G

You'll never fool me again

[Chorus] (x2)

C

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

            Am

But the very next day you gave it away

Dm

This year, to save me from tears

     G

I'll give it to someone special

[Outro]

C

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

Am

A man under cover but you tore him apart

Dm

Maybe next year I'll give it to someone

G

I'll give it to someone special

