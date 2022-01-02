Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer: I Guarantee, It's Your Destiny

Simak chord gitar lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me oleh John Mayer dalam artikel berikut ini.

Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar 

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me dinyanyikan oleh John Mayer dan dirilis pada 20 Januari 2017, lalu.

Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: and you're gonna live forever in me. I guarantee, it's your destiny.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 1]
    G   G/F#                         G7  G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs
  C                    Cm7
Fiery raining meteors
     Em                     A
It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]
          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
               Am  Am7                       D D7
I'll guarantee,        just wait and see

[Verse 2]
     G    G/F#        G7           G/E
Parts of me were made by you
          C                         Cm7
And planets keep their distance too
             Em                               A
The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]
          C                                        G
And you're gonna live forever in me
         Am Am7                 D    D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]
   G     G/F#     G7     G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes
          C                        Cm7
And love's an honest one to make
      Em                                A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]
           C                                     G
And you're gonna live forever in me
          Am Am7                           D  D7
I guarantee,      it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 4]
           G             G/F#        G7      G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews
            C                      Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you
    Em                               A
I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]
          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
            Am Am7                     D    D7
I'll guarantee,     just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7

