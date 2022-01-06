Chord dan Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller: I'm The First to Say That I'm Not Perfect

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Here's Your Perfect.

Lagu Here's Your Perfect dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Inggris bernama Jamie Miller.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jikalau - Naif: Jikalau Telah Datang Waktu yang Dinanti

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller:

[Verse 1]

F# I remember the day

F# Bbm Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

D#m And now it's crossed out in red

C# B But I still can't forget if I wanted to

F# And it drives me insane

F# Bbm Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

D#m But it's all in my head

C# B It's just all in my head

[Pre-Chorus]

F# But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m C# Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

B And you know

[Chorus]

F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

[Verse 2]

F# My best was just fine

F# Bbm How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

D#m C# I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

B No matter what I do

[Pre-Chorus]

F# But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m C# Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

B And you know

[Chorus]

F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing

D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F# I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

Bbm And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

[Outro]

F# Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Bbm Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

D#m But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C# B Give my last hello, hope it's worth it