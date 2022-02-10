Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker: How Do I Tell You I Need You?
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Butterflies oleh Abe Parker dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Butterflies oleh Abe Parker dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Butterflies dirilis pada 28 Januari 2022, lalu.
Video liriknya telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Abe Parker dan telah ditonton lebih dari 700 ribu kali, hingga Kamis (10/1/2022).
Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: How do I tell you I need you? When you steal the breath in my lungs?
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Dinda Bestari - Mus Mulyadi: Hati Tenang Melamun, Oh Dinda Juwitaku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Somebody To You - The Vamps feat Demi Lovato, yang Viral di TikTok
Chord Gitar Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker:
[Verse 1]
C Dm F
How do I tell you I need you?
C Dm F
When you steal the breath in my lungs?
Dm F
My body shakes 'til the blood in my face
Dm G C
Makes me awkward smile and turn around
Dm F
How do I hold these emotions?
C G F
When you spin my world out of place?
C Dm F
One look at me and it feels like everything
Dm G C
Is written marker on my face
[Pre-Chorus]
Em F
Mmm
C
I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now
[Chorus]
Dm F C Dm F
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am C
Am I moth in your flame?
F C Dm
Do you burn the same when I
G C Dm
Look in your eyes
G C Dm F
Do you get butterflies?
C Dm F
Butterflies
[Verse 2]
C Dm F
Don't know what I'd do without you
C F
And that's why you're not here in my arms
Am G F C
I'm so scared to lose what we already have
Dm G C
Askin' for everything that I want
Dm F
'Cause maybe I raised all your red flags
C Dm F
And these green lights are just in my head
Am C F C
I swear that there's something we both can't explain
Dm G C
And I'm terrified to lose it
[Pre-Chorus]
Em F
Mmm
C
I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now
[Chorus]
Dm F C Dm F
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am G
Am I moth in your flame?
F C Dm
Do you burn the same when I
G C
Hopin' maybe you can tell me now
Dm F C Dm F
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am G
Am I moth in your flame?
F C Dm
Do you burn the same when I
G Dm
Look in your eyes
G Dm
Look in my eyes
G C Dm F C F
Do you get butterflies
F
(Butterflies)
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Belum Siap Kehilangan - Stevan Pasaribu: Tak Tahu Kini Kau Dimana
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Merasa Indah - Tiara Andini: Cinta Ini Takkan Berbalas
Video Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker:
Simak chord gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)