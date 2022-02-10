Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker: How Do I Tell You I Need You?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Butterflies oleh Abe Parker dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Butterflies dirilis pada 28 Januari 2022, lalu.

Video liriknya telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Abe Parker dan telah ditonton lebih dari 700 ribu kali, hingga Kamis (10/1/2022).

Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: How do I tell you I need you? When you steal the breath in my lungs?

Chord Gitar Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker:

[Verse 1]

C Dm F

How do I tell you I need you?

C Dm F

When you steal the breath in my lungs?

Dm F

My body shakes 'til the blood in my face

Dm G C

Makes me awkward smile and turn around

Dm F

How do I hold these emotions?

C G F

When you spin my world out of place?

C Dm F

One look at me and it feels like everything

Dm G C

Is written marker on my face

[Pre-Chorus]

Em F

Mmm

C

I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now

[Chorus]

Dm F C Dm F

Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?

Am C

Am I moth in your flame?

F C Dm

Do you burn the same when I

G C Dm

Look in your eyes

G C Dm F

Do you get butterflies?

C Dm F

Butterflies

[Verse 2]

C Dm F

Don't know what I'd do without you

C F

And that's why you're not here in my arms

Am G F C

I'm so scared to lose what we already have

Dm G C

Askin' for everything that I want

Dm F

'Cause maybe I raised all your red flags

C Dm F

And these green lights are just in my head

Am C F C

I swear that there's something we both can't explain

Dm G C

And I'm terrified to lose it

[Pre-Chorus]

Em F

Mmm

C

I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now

[Chorus]

Dm F C Dm F

Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?

Am G

Am I moth in your flame?

F C Dm

Do you burn the same when I

G C

Hopin' maybe you can tell me now

Dm F C Dm F

Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?

Am G

Am I moth in your flame?

F C Dm

Do you burn the same when I

G Dm

Look in your eyes

G Dm

Look in my eyes

G C Dm F C F

Do you get butterflies

F

(Butterflies)

Video Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker:

