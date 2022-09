Chord Gitar Waiting for The End - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: Holding On to What I Haven't Got

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar Waiting for The End - Linkin Park, mulai dari Kunci G.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting for The End yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Waiting for The End pada 1 Oktober 2010.

Waiting for The End tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Waiting for The End - Linkin Park

G

Waiting for the end to come

C

Wishing I had strength to stand

Em

This is not what I had planned

C D

It's out of my control

G

Flying at the speed of light

C

Thoughts were spinning in my head

Em

So many things were left unsaid

C D

It's hard to let you go

Chorus:

Em C

I know what it takes to move on

Em C

I know how it feels to lie

G D

All I wanna do is trade this life for something new

Em C G

Holding on to what I haven't got

G

Sitting in an empty room

C

Trying to forget the past

Em

This was never meant to last

C D

I wish it wasn't so

Chorus:

Em C

I know what it takes to move on

Em C

I know how it feels to lie

G D

All I wanna do is trade this life for something new

Em C G

Holding on to what I haven't got

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kutukan Mantan - Lusiana Malala, Viral Kembali di FYP TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young, Lirik: Old Man Look at My Life

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Little Things - One Direction, dari Kunci G: I Wont Let These Little Things Slip Out

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya