Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Bebe Rexha feat Dolly Parton: I Lie Awake Inside a Dream

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Bebe Rexha dan Dolly Parton.

Lagu Seasons dirilis pada 28 April 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Seasons ini berdurasi 3 menit 25 detik.

Official musik video lagu Seasons telah dirilis pada 28 April 2023 di YouTube Bebe Rexha.

Lagu Seasons telah ditonton lebih dari 652 ribu kali hingga Rabu (3/5/2023).

Lirik Lagu Seasons - Bebe Rexha feat Dolly Parton:

[Intro]

One, two, three

[Chorus: Bebe Rexha]

I lie awake inside a dream

And I run, run, run away from me

The seasons change right under my feet

I'm still the same, same, same, same old me

Aha

[Verse 1: Bebe Rexha, Both]

And everyone around me

Oh, yeah, they seem so grounded

But I can't seem to catch myself

My heart starts beatin' loudly

I know that I'm surrounded

But I'm too proud to ask for help

[Chorus: Both]

I lie awake inside a dream

And I run, run, run away from me

The seasons change right under my feet

I'm still the same, same, same, same old me

[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton]

Aha (Aha)

Ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)

[Verse 2: Dolly Parton]

My mirror is a liar

Inside, I'm still a child

Who's tryin' to find her way back home

How come nobody warns us

About what's coming for us

That you will live and die alone

[Chorus: Both]

I lie awake inside a dream

And I run, run, run away from me

The seasons change right under my feet

I'm still the same, same, same, same old me

[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton]

Aha (Aha, oh)