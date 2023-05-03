Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Bebe Rexha feat Dolly Parton: I Lie Awake Inside a Dream
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Bebe Rexha feat Dolly Parton dan telah dirilis pada 28 April 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Bebe Rexha dan Dolly Parton.
Lagu Seasons dirilis pada 28 April 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Seasons ini berdurasi 3 menit 25 detik.
Official musik video lagu Seasons telah dirilis pada 28 April 2023 di YouTube Bebe Rexha.
Lagu Seasons telah ditonton lebih dari 652 ribu kali hingga Rabu (3/5/2023).
Lirik Lagu Seasons - Bebe Rexha feat Dolly Parton:
[Intro]
One, two, three
[Chorus: Bebe Rexha]
I lie awake inside a dream
And I run, run, run away from me
The seasons change right under my feet
I'm still the same, same, same, same old me
Aha
[Verse 1: Bebe Rexha, Both]
And everyone around me
Oh, yeah, they seem so grounded
But I can't seem to catch myself
My heart starts beatin' loudly
I know that I'm surrounded
But I'm too proud to ask for help
[Chorus: Both]
I lie awake inside a dream
And I run, run, run away from me
The seasons change right under my feet
I'm still the same, same, same, same old me
[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton]
Aha (Aha)
Ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)
[Verse 2: Dolly Parton]
My mirror is a liar
Inside, I'm still a child
Who's tryin' to find her way back home
How come nobody warns us
About what's coming for us
That you will live and die alone
[Chorus: Both]
I lie awake inside a dream
And I run, run, run away from me
The seasons change right under my feet
I'm still the same, same, same, same old me
[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton]
Aha (Aha, oh)