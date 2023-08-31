Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan New Dance - XG: Slide With My Girls To The Party

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance dari girl group, XG.

Girl Group XG merilis lagu terbaru mereka pada tanggal 23 Agustus 2023 yang berjudul New Dance.

Lagu New Dance yang dinyanyikan oleh XG ini diproduseri oleh Chancellor, JAKOPS, dan Stroud.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance - XG dibawah ini:

[Intro: Harvey]

To the X, to the X

All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Chisa, Juria, Maya, Harvey]

Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)

We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)

We just came to have a good time (Good time)

Movin' our body, body (Ayy)

See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)

I walked into the show (Show)

I just learned a new dance

They ask me how I do that

[Verse 1: Jurin, Maya]

Stepped on the floor and I'm killin' him

All the cute boys want to dance with me, I'm gettin' 'em

I just put my hands up on my hips

And I do a little step with my feet like this

Don't you get too dizzy tryna keep up with mе

I be movin' too fast like whiplash, I blow past your girlfriend

Yеah, we get it down with the get down

If you don't know how to do it, then just sit down

[Pre-Chorus: Chisa, Juria, Maya]

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

To the X, to the X

All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Jurin, Juria, Maya, Harvey]

Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)

We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)

We just came to have a good time (Good time)

Movin' our body, body (Ayy)

See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)

I walked into the show (Show)

I just learned a new dance

They ask me how I do that

[Verse 2: Cocona, Harvey, Jurin]

First thing you gotta do if you're gonna do it

Slide to the left and the right now (Woo)

Dip your hip low like me, baby (Oh)

Now come here, let me find out (What?)

You gotta do it, gotta move it to the music

Like you really feel the rush now (Hey)

Don't wanna hold back, go crazy

Yeah, you got it

[Pre-Chorus: Maya, Hinata, Jurin]

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance

To the X, to the X

All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Harvey]

Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)

We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)

We just came to have a good time (Good time)

Movin' our body, body (Ayy)

See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)

I walked into the show (Show)

I just learned a new dance

They ask me how I do that

[Bridge: Juria, Chisa, Both]

We just wanna dance all night

This beat has got me feelin' alright

So take that step and turn around

Spin around, touch your head to your toes

Long as you steady, keep your eyes on the floor

Don't care who's watchin'

Let me show you how it goes

[Interlude: Harvey, Juria, Cocona, Hinata, *Hinata & Juria*]

Pop-pop-pop-pop, lockin', I drop it

I been on the move and I been nonstoppin'

Never miss a beat, we got ya head boppin'

Waitin' for this moment, never gonna let it go

Turn up, turn up, the music now

Get up, get up this is your time

So here we go, *let 'em know*