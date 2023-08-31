Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan New Dance - XG: Slide With My Girls To The Party

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance dari girl group, XG dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan New Dance - XG: Slide With My Girls To The Party
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube XG
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance dari girl group, XG dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance dari girl group, XG. 

Girl Group XG merilis lagu terbaru mereka pada tanggal 23 Agustus 2023 yang berjudul New Dance.

Lagu New Dance yang dinyanyikan oleh XG ini diproduseri oleh Chancellor, JAKOPS, dan Stroud.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan New Dance - XG dibawah ini:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Age – NCT 2023: Pyeolchyeojin Golden Age, Our Age

[Intro: Harvey]
To the X, to the X
All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Chisa, Juria, Maya, Harvey]
Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)
We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)
We just came to have a good time (Good time)
Movin' our body, body (Ayy)
See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)
I walked into the show (Show)
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that

[Verse 1: Jurin, Maya]
Stepped on the floor and I'm killin' him
All the cute boys want to dance with me, I'm gettin' 'em
I just put my hands up on my hips
And I do a little step with my feet like this
Don't you get too dizzy tryna keep up with mе
I be movin' too fast like whiplash, I blow past your girlfriend
Yеah, we get it down with the get down
If you don't know how to do it, then just sit down

[Pre-Chorus: Chisa, Juria, Maya]
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
To the X, to the X
All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Jurin, Juria, Maya, Harvey]
Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)
We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)
We just came to have a good time (Good time)
Movin' our body, body (Ayy)
See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)
I walked into the show (Show)
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that

[Verse 2: Cocona, Harvey, Jurin]
First thing you gotta do if you're gonna do it
Slide to the left and the right now (Woo)
Dip your hip low like me, baby (Oh)
Now come here, let me find out (What?)
You gotta do it, gotta move it to the music
Like you really feel the rush now (Hey)
Don't wanna hold back, go crazy
Yeah, you got it

[Pre-Chorus: Maya, Hinata, Jurin]
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
I just learned a new dance, new dance, new dance
To the X, to the X
All the lit girls get down with the X, hey

[Chorus: Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Harvey]
Slide with my girls to the party (Gon' slide)
We ain't come to bother nobody (Nobody)
We just came to have a good time (Good time)
Movin' our body, body (Ayy)
See me gettin' down on the floor (On the floor)
I walked into the show (Show)
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that

[Bridge: Juria, Chisa, Both]
We just wanna dance all night
This beat has got me feelin' alright
So take that step and turn around
Spin around, touch your head to your toes
Long as you steady, keep your eyes on the floor
Don't care who's watchin'
Let me show you how it goes

[Interlude: Harvey, Juria, Cocona, Hinata, *Hinata & Juria*]
Pop-pop-pop-pop, lockin', I drop it
I been on the move and I been nonstoppin'
Never miss a beat, we got ya head boppin'
Waitin' for this moment, never gonna let it go
Turn up, turn up, the music now
Get up, get up this is your time
So here we go, *let 'em know*

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
New Dance - XG
girl grup XG
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Distributor Papan Tulis Whiteboard Kecil Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Papan Tulis Whiteboard Kecil Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    PGM Sport Damper Membantu Menahan Rebound Mobil Berlebih Palu
    PGM Sport Damper Membantu Menahan Rebound Mobil Berlebih Palu
    Rp300.000
    Sulawesi Tengah, Palu
    Penangkal Petir Konvensional 2Aip Gratis Pasang Murah
    Penangkal Petir Konvensional 2Aip Gratis Pasang Murah
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Distributor Papan Tulis Whiteboard Kecil Jakarta Pusat
    Distributor Papan Tulis Whiteboard Kecil Jakarta Pusat
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Agen Beras Basmati Rempah Sumenep
    Agen Beras Basmati Rempah Sumenep
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Sumenep
    Agen Beras Basmati Rendah Gula Sumenep
    Agen Beras Basmati Rendah Gula Sumenep
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Sumenep
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Sedang Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Sedang Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Penangkal Petir Murah Konvensional 2Aip Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Penangkal Petir Murah Konvensional 2Aip Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Armco Corrugated steel Pipe Pipa Baja Bergelombang GorongGorong Baja Guardrail Serdang Bedagai
    Armco Corrugated steel Pipe Pipa Baja Bergelombang GorongGorong Baja Guardrail Serdang Bedagai
    Rp29.000
    Sumatera Utara, Serdang Bedagai
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran 50X70 Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran 50X70 Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Kecil Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Kecil Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Beras Basmati Paling Enak Terdekat di Sumenep
    Beras Basmati Paling Enak Terdekat di Sumenep
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Sumenep
    Rumah Rapi Siap Huni Cluster Royal London Mutiara Gading City Bandung
    Rumah Rapi Siap Huni Cluster Royal London Mutiara Gading City Bandung
    Rp600.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Review Terbaik WA 0822 4328 9422 Dokter Review Testimoni Sunat Klamp Terbaik Rumah Sunat Probolinggo
    Review Terbaik WA 0822 4328 9422 Dokter Review Testimoni Sunat Klamp Terbaik Rumah Sunat Probolinggo
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Probolinggo
    Jahit Mukena Jilbab dan Kerudung aMelayani Makassar dan Gowa
    Jahit Mukena Jilbab dan Kerudung aMelayani Makassar dan Gowa
    Rp99.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Gowa
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Sedang Jakarta Pusat
    Distributor Papan Tulis Ukuran Sedang Jakarta Pusat
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kavling Pemakaman Muslim Terbaik Al Azhar Memorial Garden
    Kavling Pemakaman Muslim Terbaik Al Azhar Memorial Garden
    Rp58.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Rumah Disewakan di Harjamukti Cirebon Dekat Pasar Harjamukti RS Siloam Putera Bahagia Cirebon Gerbang Tol Ciperna
    Rumah Disewakan di Harjamukti Cirebon Dekat Pasar Harjamukti RS Siloam Putera Bahagia Cirebon Gerbang Tol Ciperna
    Rp22.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Sedia Radio HT Comteck BF888s di Manado
    Sedia Radio HT Comteck BF888s di Manado
    Rp350.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bitung
    Rumah Disewakan di Bandar Lampung Dekat RSUD Dr H Abdul Moeloek SMPN 7 Bandar Lampung Universitas Saburai Mall Kartini
    Rumah Disewakan di Bandar Lampung Dekat RSUD Dr H Abdul Moeloek SMPN 7 Bandar Lampung Universitas Saburai Mall Kartini
    Rp19.000.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan