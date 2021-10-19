Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah dari C

Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu terbaru Adele berjudul Easy On Me, lengkap dengan lirik.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Adele berjudul Easy On Me.

Lagu dengan judul Easy On Me dibawakan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Diketahui lagu Easy On Me baru saja dirilis, pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Hingga berita ini diturunkan, video klip lagu tersebut berada di urutan trending nomor satu YouTube.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1] C Am There ain't no gold in this river Em F That I've been washing my hands in forever G C Am I know there is hope in these waters Em But I can't bring myself to swim F When I am drowning in this silence F Baby, let me in [Chorus] C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Verse 2] G C There ain't no room Am For things to change Em When we are both so deeply F Stuck in our ways G C You can't deny Am How hard I have tried Em I changed who I was F To put you both first F But now I give up [Chorus] C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Bridge] C Am I had good intentions Em And the highest hopes F But I know right now F It probably doesn't even show [Outro] G C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me



(Tribunnews.com)