Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah dari C

Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu terbaru Adele berjudul Easy On Me, lengkap dengan lirik.

Tangkapan layar Instagram @adele
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu terbaru Adele berjudul Easy On Me, lengkap dengan lirik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Adele berjudul Easy On Me.

Lagu dengan judul Easy On Me dibawakan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Diketahui lagu Easy On Me baru saja dirilis, pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Hingga berita ini diturunkan, video klip lagu tersebut berada di urutan trending nomor satu YouTube.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]
            C                Am
There ain't no gold in this river
                Em                    F
That I've been washing my hands in forever
        G    C                 Am
I know there is hope in these waters
             Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
    F
When I am drowning in this silence
            F
Baby, let me in
 
[Chorus]
   C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em  F
So go easy on me
 
[Verse 2]
 G          C
There ain't no room
               Am
For things to change
             Em
When we are both so deeply
         F
Stuck in our ways
 G         C
You can't deny
        Am
How hard I have tried
          Em
I changed who I was
           F
To put you both first
              F
But now I give up
 
[Chorus]
   C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
      C  Am  Em     F
So go easy      on me
 
[Bridge]
C                Am
I had good intentions
            Em
And the highest hopes
                   F
But I know right now
                         F
It probably doesn't even show
 
[Outro]
G  C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em F
So go easy on me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
