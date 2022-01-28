Breaking News:

Chord Easy On Me - Adele, Viral di TikTok: In This Silence Baby Let Me In, Go Easy On Me

Inilah chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele. Petikan liriknya yakni “In this silence, Baby let me in."

Penulis: Miftah Salis
Freepik
Easy On Me merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Adele yang dirilis pertama kali dirilis pada Oktober 2021 lalu.

Lagu Easy On Me kini tengah viral di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna memakai lagu tersebut sebagai backsound video mereka.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]
                     C                      Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
                         Em                                       Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
              G       C                              Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
                    Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
        Fmaj7
When I am drowning in this silence
                    Fmaj7
Baby, let me in

[Chorus]
      C    Am7 G
Go easy...    on me, baby
Em       Fmaj7
I was still a child
  C       Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am7      G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
  C        Fmaj7
What I chose to do
          C               Am7  Em  Fmaj7
So go easy on me

[Verse 2]
  G                    C
There aren't no room
                          Am7
For things to change
                          Em
When we are both so deeply
                 Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
  G                C
You can't deny
               Am7
How hard I tried
                 Em
I changed who I was
                 Fmaj7
To put you both first
                       Fmaj7
But now I give up

[Chorus]
      C   Am7  G
Go easy...     on me, baby
Em      Fmaj7
I was still a child
   C      Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C   Am7    G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do
        C     Am7  Em         Fmaj7
So go easy            on me

[Bridge]
C                            Am7
I had good intentions
                      Em
And the highest hopes
                              Fmaj7
But I knows it now
                                           Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]
G   C    Am7    G
Go easy           on me, baby
Em     Fmaj7
I was still a child
 C         Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C   Am7     G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
 C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do
             C               Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

