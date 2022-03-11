Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik At My Worst - Pink Sweat$: I Need Somebody Who Can Love Me At My Worst

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweat$. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada September 2020.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik At My Worst - Pink Sweat$: I Need Somebody Who Can Love Me At My Worst
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Pink Sweat$
Cuplikan video klip At My Worst - Pink Sweat$ - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweat$. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada September 2020. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweat$.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada September 2020 dikanal YouTube Pink Sweat$.

Hingga Jumat (11/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 140 juta kali.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: Its Been A Long Day Without You

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through

Chord dan Lirik At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

[Intro]

C Am Dm G

                      C                              Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?

                       Dm                              G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?

                          C                     Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend

                  Dm                                                G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

                C                       Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

         Dm                          G
I'll be there whenever you want me

Reff:

                  C                                           Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                           G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

            Dm                                               G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C                   Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh

                Dm                               G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

                     C                               Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand

                      Dm                                             G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can

                          C                      Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah

                  Dm                                            G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim

                 C                        Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

         Dm                          G
I'll be there whenever you want me

                   C                                          Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                           G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)

            Dm                                     G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C
Ooh,

               Am                          Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

                               G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

               C                                          Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

              Dm                                 G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

[Outro]

                   C                                          Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                          G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

            Dm                                     G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

Baca berita terkait Chord Gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu At My Worst
Chord Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats
At My Worst - Pink Sweats
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

tribunnews
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan