Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik At My Worst - Pink Sweat$: I Need Somebody Who Can Love Me At My Worst
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweat$. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada September 2020.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweat$.
Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada September 2020 dikanal YouTube Pink Sweat$.
Hingga Jumat (11/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 140 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: Its Been A Long Day Without You
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through
Chord dan Lirik At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
[Intro]
C Am Dm G
C Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
Reff:
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C
Ooh,
Am Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Outro]
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
Baca berita terkait Chord Gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu At My Worst
Chord Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats
At My Worst - Pink Sweats
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord dan Lirik Bertahan Terluka - Fabio Asher, Viral di TikTok: Andaikan Kau Tahu Rasa Sayangku
|2. Lirik dan Chord Pingal - Ngatmombilung: Ibarat Esuk Mendung, Awan Aku Kudanan
|3. Chord Dasar Lagu Bertahan Terluka - Fabio Asher: Andaikan Kau Tahu Rasa Sayangku
|4. Chord dan Lirik Lagu Yura Yunita - Tutur Batin, Trending di YouTube: Tutur Batinku Tak akan Salah
|5. Chord dan Lirik Lagu Pesan Terakhir - Lyodra: Genggam Tanganku Sayang, Dekat Denganku Peluk Diriku