TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Dark Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey

All my friends tell me I should move on

I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh

That's how you sang it

Loving you forever, can't be wrong

Even though you're not here, won't move on

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh

That's how we played it

And there's no remedy

For memory

Your face is like a melody

It won't leave my head

Your soul is haunting me

And telling me

That everything is fine

But I wish I was dead

(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes

It's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

I'm scared that you

Won't be waiting on the other side

Every time I close my eyes

It's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

I'm scared that you

Won't be waiting on the other side

All my friends ask me why I stay strong

Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh

That's why I stay here

And there's no remedy

For memory

Your face is like a melody

It won't leave my head

Your soul is haunting me

And telling me

That everything is fine

But I wish I was dead

(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes

It's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

I'm scared that you

Won't be waiting on the other side

Every time I close my eyes

It's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

But there's no you

Except in my dreams tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah

I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah

I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

There's no relief

I see you in my sleep

And everybody's rushing me

But I can feel you touching me

There's no release

I feel you in my dreams

Telling me I'm fine

Every time I close my eyes

It's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

I'm scared that you won't be waiting on the other side (So tell me)

Every time I close my eyes, it's like a dark paradise

No one compares to you

But there's no you

Except in my dreams tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah

I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah

I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey