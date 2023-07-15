Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Dark Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Dark Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey. 

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Dark Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey

All my friends tell me I should move on
I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how you sang it

Loving you forever, can't be wrong
Even though you're not here, won't move on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how we played it

And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side

All my friends ask me why I stay strong
Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's why I stay here

And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
But there's no you
Except in my dreams tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

There's no relief
I see you in my sleep
And everybody's rushing me
But I can feel you touching me
There's no release
I feel you in my dreams
Telling me I'm fine

Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you won't be waiting on the other side (So tell me)
Every time I close my eyes, it's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
But there's no you
Except in my dreams tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey

