Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Dark Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.
All my friends tell me I should move on
I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how you sang it
Loving you forever, can't be wrong
Even though you're not here, won't move on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how we played it
And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
All my friends ask me why I stay strong
Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's why I stay here
And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
But there's no you
Except in my dreams tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
There's no relief
I see you in my sleep
And everybody's rushing me
But I can feel you touching me
There's no release
I feel you in my dreams
Telling me I'm fine
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you won't be waiting on the other side (So tell me)
Every time I close my eyes, it's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
But there's no you
Except in my dreams tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
