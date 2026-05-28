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Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Halaman 167 Activity 17 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 167 activity 17 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Tayang:
Editor: Bobby Wiratama
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ILUSTRASI SISWA SMA - Siswa SMA mengikuti ujian nasional berbasis komputer. Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 167 activity 17 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 167 activity 17 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini, ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Kali ini, siswa diminta untuk mengutarakan pendapat pribadinya tentang dua buah kasus.

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 186 Nomor 2-5 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA Halaman 167 Activity 17

Soal:

1. Water affects everything – education, health, poverty, and especially women and children. Do you agree with the statement? Or not? Explain your arguments in a short text with 75 words.

2. When there is less clean water to consume a household, they would be caught in the water crisis. Do you agree with the statement? Or not? Explain your arguments in a short text with 75 words.

Jawaban:

1. I strongly agree that water affects all aspects of human life. In terms of health, clean drinking water prevents dangerous diseases.

Regarding education, children can stay in school instead of walking long distances to collect water. Furthermore, water empowers women by giving them more time for productive activities, which helps reduce poverty.

Therefore, sustainable water management is the most essential key to improving global human well-being and breaking the cycle of poverty.

2. I totally agree with that statement. A severe water shortage in a household leads to many critical problems. Without safe water, families are forced to use contaminated water sources, which increases the risk of water-related illnesses. This situation also creates a financial burden as they have to spend more money on buying clean water. In conclusion, a lack of accessible clean water definitely puts any household into a difficult water crisis.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Halaman 166-167 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

*)Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Jawaban yang disajikan bisa saja lebih singkat dari apa yang dipelajari di buku.

(Tribunnews.com, Renald Shiftanto)

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