Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth: I Loved You Dangerously

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dangerously yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth dan telah dirilis pada 2016 lalu.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Charlie Puth
Lagu Dangerously dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dangerously yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu Dangerously dirilis pada 2016, lalu.

Diketahui, lagu Dangerously ini menceritakan tentang seorang pria yang mencintai dan terobsesi pada seorang wanita.

Bahkan, pria yang diceritakan dalam lagu Dangerously ini rela untuk memberikan segalanya kepada orang yang ia cintai.

Official video lagu Dangerously telah dirilis pada 3 November 2016 di YouTube Charlie Puth.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:

This is gonna hurt
But I blame myself first
'Cause I ignored the truth
Drunk off that love
It fucked my head up
There's no forgetting you
You've awoken me
But you're choking me
I was so obsessed
Gave you all of me
And now honestly
I've got nothing left

I loved you dangerously
More than the air that I breathe
Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
Didn't care if the explosion ruined me
Baby, I loved you dangerously
I loved you dangerously

Usually I hold the power with both my hands tied behind my back
Look at how things changed
'Cause now you're the train
And I'm tied to the track

You've awoken me
But you're choking me
I was so obsessed
Gave you all of me
And now honestly
I've got nothing left

'Cause I loved you dangerously
More than the air that I breathe
Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
Didn't care if the explosion ruined me
Baby, I loved you dangerously

You took me down, down, down, down
And kissed my lips with goodbye
I see it now, now, now, now
It was a matter of time
You know I know
There's only one place this could lead
But you are the fire and I'm gasoline

I love you, I love you, I love you

I loved you dangerously
More than the air that I breathe
Oh now, knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
Didn't care if the explosion ruined me
Oh, oh, baby, I loved you dangerously

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
