Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth: I Loved You Dangerously

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dangerously yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu Dangerously dirilis pada 2016, lalu.

Diketahui, lagu Dangerously ini menceritakan tentang seorang pria yang mencintai dan terobsesi pada seorang wanita.

Bahkan, pria yang diceritakan dalam lagu Dangerously ini rela untuk memberikan segalanya kepada orang yang ia cintai.

Official video lagu Dangerously telah dirilis pada 3 November 2016 di YouTube Charlie Puth.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:

This is gonna hurt

But I blame myself first

'Cause I ignored the truth

Drunk off that love

It fucked my head up

There's no forgetting you

You've awoken me

But you're choking me

I was so obsessed

Gave you all of me

And now honestly

I've got nothing left

I loved you dangerously

More than the air that I breathe

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

Didn't care if the explosion ruined me

Baby, I loved you dangerously

I loved you dangerously

Usually I hold the power with both my hands tied behind my back

Look at how things changed

'Cause now you're the train

And I'm tied to the track

You've awoken me

But you're choking me

I was so obsessed

Gave you all of me

And now honestly

I've got nothing left

'Cause I loved you dangerously

More than the air that I breathe

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

Didn't care if the explosion ruined me

Baby, I loved you dangerously

You took me down, down, down, down

And kissed my lips with goodbye

I see it now, now, now, now

It was a matter of time

You know I know

There's only one place this could lead

But you are the fire and I'm gasoline

I love you, I love you, I love you

I loved you dangerously

More than the air that I breathe

Oh now, knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

Didn't care if the explosion ruined me

Oh, oh, baby, I loved you dangerously