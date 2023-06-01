Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons: She Said I Can Feel, I Can Feel Too Much

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Crushed yang dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons.

Lagu Crushed ini dirilis pada 1 Juli 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Crushed mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang hancur karena terjebak dalam ekspektasi orang lain.

Official video lagu Crushed telah dirilis pada 10 Mei 2023 di YouTube Imagine Dragons.

Lirik Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons:

[Verse 1]

I suppose she's supposed to be exactly what they want her to be

So pretty in pink

Necklace and ring, don't be heard, just be seen

But that's not who I am

[Chorus]

She said I can feel, I can feel too much

And I wish they'd go away, go away

'Cause it's crushing me, it's crushing me

[Verse 2]

Don't you know that you don't have a say and the scarlet "A" on

Your neck, so pretty in red, eyes are all dead

What they haven't said gets stuck in your head

The silence is deafening and your heart is bleeding out

But they don't care, no, they never cared at all

They never cared at all

That's not who I am

[Chorus]

She said I can feel, I can feel too much

And I wish they’d go away, go away

'Cause it's crushing me, crushing me

It's crushing me, it's crushing me

[Bridge]

She just wants to be free

Take it or leave it

Eyes, like the sunrise, colorful rainbow

[Chorus]

She said I can feel, I can feel too much

And I wish it'd go away, go away

'Cause they’re crushing me

They're crushing me, oh

(I can feel, I can feel too much)

They're crushing me

(I can feel, I can feel too much)

Oh, they're crushing me

(I can feel, I can feel)

[Outro]

Crushing me

Crash down on me

Crash down on me

Terjemahan Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons:

Aku kira dia seharusnya menjadi apa yang mereka inginkan

Begitu cantik dan merah muda

Kalung dan cincin, jangan didengar, dilihat saja

Tapi itu bukan siapa aku