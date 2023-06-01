Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons: She Said I Can Feel, I Can Feel Too Much

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Crushed yang dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons dan telah dirilis pada 1 Juli 2022.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons: She Said I Can Feel, I Can Feel Too Much
Tangkapan layar YouTube Imagine Dragons
Lagu Crushed dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Crushed yang dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons.

Lagu Crushed ini dirilis pada 1 Juli 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Crushed mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang hancur karena terjebak dalam ekspektasi orang lain.

Official video lagu Crushed telah dirilis pada 10 Mei 2023 di YouTube Imagine Dragons.

Lirik Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons:

[Verse 1]
I suppose she's supposed to be exactly what they want her to be
So pretty in pink
Necklace and ring, don't be heard, just be seen
But that's not who I am

[Chorus]
She said I can feel, I can feel too much
And I wish they'd go away, go away
'Cause it's crushing me, it's crushing me

[Verse 2]
Don't you know that you don't have a say and the scarlet "A" on
Your neck, so pretty in red, eyes are all dead
What they haven't said gets stuck in your head
The silence is deafening and your heart is bleeding out
But they don't care, no, they never cared at all
They never cared at all
That's not who I am

[Chorus]
She said I can feel, I can feel too much
And I wish they’d go away, go away
'Cause it's crushing me, crushing me
It's crushing me, it's crushing me

[Bridge]
She just wants to be free
Take it or leave it
Eyes, like the sunrise, colorful rainbow

[Chorus]
She said I can feel, I can feel too much
And I wish it'd go away, go away
'Cause they’re crushing me
They're crushing me, oh
(I can feel, I can feel too much)
They're crushing me
(I can feel, I can feel too much)
Oh, they're crushing me
(I can feel, I can feel)

[Outro]
Crushing me
Crash down on me
Crash down on me

Terjemahan Lagu Crushed - Imagine Dragons:

Aku kira dia seharusnya menjadi apa yang mereka inginkan
Begitu cantik dan merah muda
Kalung dan cincin, jangan didengar, dilihat saja
Tapi itu bukan siapa aku

